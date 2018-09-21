David Hogg Demands Action on Gun Violence

Young gun control activist talks representation
The life of Jacinda Ardern
TBT: Nixon and taxes
Who are the Proud Boys?
Get your booty to the polls
The history of the Green New Deal
SHUT UP PUNK!
Paid activist he wasn’t at the high school at the time shooting he wasn’t a survivor of the incident.
https://www.facebook.com/100026933022944/posts/164037244504042/
Freedom is falling.
He is a wanabee . Next he will be late night talk show host .
Wacko
Them please become silent you bore me to death
Liberal idiot.
Worlds most punchable face goes to this dweeb
This kid has yet to share a single fact with evidence to back it up. Anything that comes out of his mouth we have to assume is a lie because nobody ever fact checks him? And besides, why the hell would anybody listen to a 20 year old kid about whats right for the world? He has no experience, wisdom or knowledge. He is a kid. Plain and simple.
This dude is not a survivor he is a crisis actor been a known fact for awhile lol
Fruitcake
This guy is still alive???
commie
This kid needs a shrink .
GO AWAY!!! Hes like a gnat!
This jerk was never even there.
What we would like to hear from you is Silence.
This guy again ? Isn't he band from holding a mic..?
Get a job kid
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
26 comments
Anthony P.09/27/2018 03:13
SHUT UP PUNK!
Louis R.09/26/2018 03:43
Paid activist he wasn’t at the high school at the time shooting he wasn’t a survivor of the incident.
Austin W.09/26/2018 02:55
https://www.facebook.com/100026933022944/posts/164037244504042/
Santos I.09/24/2018 03:18
Freedom is falling.
Russell S.09/24/2018 01:48
He is a wanabee . Next he will be late night talk show host .
Jeff H.09/24/2018 00:51
Wacko
Larry B.09/24/2018 00:50
Them please become silent you bore me to death
John G.09/24/2018 00:19
Liberal idiot.
Memphis G.09/23/2018 21:25
Worlds most punchable face goes to this dweeb
Ethan S.09/23/2018 16:24
This kid has yet to share a single fact with evidence to back it up. Anything that comes out of his mouth we have to assume is a lie because nobody ever fact checks him? And besides, why the hell would anybody listen to a 20 year old kid about whats right for the world? He has no experience, wisdom or knowledge. He is a kid. Plain and simple.
Kindel D.09/23/2018 14:45
This dude is not a survivor he is a crisis actor been a known fact for awhile lol
Andrew T.09/23/2018 12:51
Fruitcake
Sam A.09/23/2018 04:04
This guy is still alive???
Jeff M.09/23/2018 03:42
commie
Russell S.09/23/2018 02:11
This kid needs a shrink .
Judy P.09/22/2018 19:17
GO AWAY!!! Hes like a gnat!
Mona G.09/22/2018 19:15
This jerk was never even there.
Mona G.09/22/2018 19:15
What we would like to hear from you is Silence.
Jim L.09/22/2018 18:29
This guy again ? Isn't he band from holding a mic..?
See M.09/22/2018 18:13
Get a job kid