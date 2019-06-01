David Miliband Says We’re Living in an “Age of Impunity”

David Wright Miliband is chief executive of the International Rescue Committee and public policy analyst. A former British Labour Party policymaker, who was the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs from 2007 to 2010 and the Member of Parliament for South Shields from 2001 to 2013, he and his brother, Ed Miliband, were the first siblings to sit in the Cabinet simultaneously since Edward, Lord Stanley, and Oliver Stanley in 1938.

He started his career at the Institute for Public Policy Research. At age 29 he became Tony Blair's Head of Policy while the Labour Party was in resistance, and he was a contributor to Labour's platform for the 1997 election, which carried the party to power. Blair consequently made him head of the Prime Minister's Policy Unit from 1997 to 2001, at which point Miliband was elected to Parliament for the seat of South Shields. Miliband spent the next few years in various junior ministerial posts, including at the Department for Education and Skills, before joining the Cabinet in 2006 as Environment Secretary. His duration in this post saw climate change united as a priority for policymakers. On the succession of Gordon Brown as Prime Minister in 2007, Miliband was promoted to become Foreign Secretary.

“So, I run an international humanitarian aid agency, and we work in war zones with refugees, with displaced people around the world. And what we see is what I call an age of impunity. It's a core responsibility of all of us as citizens of countries which should be and are democratic, where there is a voice where we can exercise our opinion that we influence our political leaders to say that it does matter, because if laws are considered to be for suckers internationally, then it's a short route to say that domestic laws are for suckers too. And that's a very dangerous road to go down.” For David Miliband those who commit human rights violations must be held accountable.

Brut.