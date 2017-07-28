David Mnuchin's hearing

Rep. Maxine Waters wasn't going to let Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin get away without answering her question!
Chantella B.08/01/2017 20:27
Heather M.07/31/2017 06:26
Recap: Question was asked that should have just gotten an answer instead gets back story that waste time and doesn't answer question. They ask for their time back due to this. People in comments upset they didn't let him ramble and not answer the question
Josh F.07/29/2017 19:16
Here's a link to the whole video (11 min) so that way everyone can stop bitching and be on the same page...
Trevor M.07/29/2017 18:24
He pissed off an old black lady... Big mistake buddy lol
TeaRon W.07/29/2017 17:02
RECLAIMING ALL MY MF TIME!!!!
Shelbee C.07/29/2017 17:01
Lmao this dude is wasting time in a timed hearing to avoid answering questions and these dumbasses think the people calling him out are the rude ones. Please read a book y'all
Ellis R.07/29/2017 16:07
Looks like every time he tried to answer he was interrupted from this clip
Raki C.07/29/2017 15:29
He should have answered the questions. You all can get upset at Mrs. Waters for being assertive and not standing for the BS filibustering but I applaud her
Catherine T.07/29/2017 15:28
I dont know if he answered or not because he kept getting interrupted lol
Tenola P.07/29/2017 15:20
Why am I not surprised at the self-elected committee of white trash sycophants, completed dedicated to inaccuracy and delusion? The greatest entertainment I could hope for on this Saturday morning would be to translate these mangled, garbled, grammatically-annihilated sentences(?), to derive the delicious, gooey, hate-fueled racism inside 💙
Tenola P.07/29/2017 15:17
When white men are cornered, forced to stare unflinchingly at their own mediocrity, it is their general inclination to resolve to weak, crude, babbling slander. "I don't even think you know what the definition of robo-signing is." Completely avoiding the question. Completely disrespecting everyone's time. Classic. I'm glad this video exists to confirm what we culturally have known for centuries.
Louis P.07/29/2017 15:12
This is what someone does when they are under the scrutiny of trump. Protect the president even when he's corrupt as he is? Yeah makes sense. The American People don't matter in this country any more because of people like this. You can expect no honor, honesty and integrity from this administration.
Sarah E.07/29/2017 14:45
I'm using "reclaiming my time" in every argument from now on.
Jason V.07/29/2017 14:35
There u go that last comment.. "there's no real definition to robo-signing".. so they made up a word to get away with their dirty business.. I guess republicans covfefe too much
Christian I.07/29/2017 14:25
How do these ppl get away with literally not answering questions. Every time I watch this live the people in positions of trumps cabinet never answer a question. They have some stupid long explains toon and then the question was never answered. Yes or no. Don't give me this bs about it needing all these long answers. Watch the former FBI director on stand. When he was asked questions he said yes or no. Then gave reasoning if needed.
Christian I.07/29/2017 14:22
IN NO FUCKING CASES IS PROTECTING THE PRESIDENT FROM LOSING HIS JOB ANYONES JOB. ALL OF YOU WORK FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE USA. How can trump followers listen to this. That literally goes against the constitution.
Reo O.07/29/2017 14:16
I don't understand how you can't get a simple yes or no answers. Is your shirt blue yes or no? "Well first I need to say blah blah blah blah blah. Blah blah... "Sir your shirt is it blue yes or no?" "I'm trying to tell you if you wouldn't interrupt me.' 'Balh blah blah blah." Lol I can't believe that even as adults we act like little children
Bernadette P.07/29/2017 14:16
Ms. Waters is rude and in my opinion an embarrassment to the House.
Darcy R.07/29/2017 13:51
So sick of this. Throw them in jail until they are ready to answer the questions directly.
Jerrell R.07/29/2017 12:41
I Love my Bold, Black People! We are Here and we will be Heard and Respected!