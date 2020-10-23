back

Deaf TikToker fights for presidential debate interpreters

"The deaf community should have access to the debate." Erin Rosenfeld is hard of hearing and for her, following a live presidential debate is close to impossible. Here’s why she's fighting for televised ASL interpreters...

10/23/2020 12:20 PM
7 comments

  • Benjamin R.
    2 hours

    How does that work when one candidate constantly talks over the other?

  • Teresa N.
    3 hours

    We use close caption on our tv at home. My daughter is hard of hearing.

  • Charity A.
    3 hours

    Don't feel shy about showing your weaknesses to Allah, because He will help you turn them into strengths.

  • Julie M.
    4 hours

    Yup very unprepared

  • Mohamed M.
    5 hours

    Definitely it’s their absolute right .

  • Ryan F.
    5 hours

    I can’t believe that America of all places do not cater for the hearing impaired community. Oh wow.

  • Natalie M.
    5 hours

    Well, normally I would agree, but in this particular election year, it’s probably a blessing not to hear the verbal diarrhea spewing for Trumps face.

