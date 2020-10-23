back
Deaf TikToker fights for presidential debate interpreters
"The deaf community should have access to the debate." Erin Rosenfeld is hard of hearing and for her, following a live presidential debate is close to impossible. Here’s why she's fighting for televised ASL interpreters...
10/23/2020 12:20 PM
- New
And even more
- 6:04
Deaf TikToker fights for presidential debate interpreters
- 3:34
Nigerian army shoots SARS protesters
- 3:15
AOC gets the vote out with Twitch live stream
- 4:03
Interview with a sex worker during a pandemic
- 4:16
High school students protest for mask mandate
- 3:12
13-year-old activist has a message for the president
7 comments
Benjamin R.2 hours
How does that work when one candidate constantly talks over the other?
Teresa N.3 hours
We use close caption on our tv at home. My daughter is hard of hearing.
Charity A.3 hours
Don't feel shy about showing your weaknesses to Allah, because He will help you turn them into strengths.
Julie M.4 hours
Yup very unprepared
Mohamed M.5 hours
Definitely it’s their absolute right .
Ryan F.5 hours
I can’t believe that America of all places do not cater for the hearing impaired community. Oh wow.
Natalie M.5 hours
Well, normally I would agree, but in this particular election year, it’s probably a blessing not to hear the verbal diarrhea spewing for Trumps face.