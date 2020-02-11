back
Dear Mr. President: a message from a Parkland survivor
"Dear Mr. President..." A Parkland survivor's message to the next leader of the United States.
11/02/2020 9:59 PM
9 comments
Scott M.17 hours
The police officer on sight went and hid from the shooter. The responding officers stayed outside hiding behind their car, while a football coach used his body as a human shield, and then the police chief gets on tv, and says he’s proud of the officers, they did nothing wrong. Then he tells the camera and everyone in America my old guns in the closet are the problem, and none of the officers are ever held accountable. Then we learn the police arnt legally responsible for saving you from an active shooter.... We already have 12 states that allow teachers who choose to go through the training have a concealed weapon, and guess what, those states don’t have shootings. Maybe the rest need to pick up on this.
JD D.a day
People are the problem. NOT GUNS. SMFH
David F.a day
If Democrats would quit shooting each other gun violence would go down 95%
Dustin M.a day
If they would take a look at their communities and inwards at themselves and see that they are themselves causing the problems in the issues not guns they are violent in these communities and yet they want help but they cannot help themselves get guns yourselves and when the drug dealers in the violent criminals come to shoot up people stop them first get rid of your violent criminals that pollute your cities and your community you will get rid of violence until then you won't get rid of the violence just buy getting rid of guns
Jeff M.a day
guns saves lives. period
Mike C.a day
No, more guns are the answer if you know someone is carrying a gun you remember to keep your manners and Ive seen more black on black violence then white on black violence when guns are involved it's all about upbringing if your raised always hearing your nothing and exchange words thats what you will believe if they get rid of guns Swords and knives it will take another 100 years of complaining saying your tired of sword violence then knives,rocks, vehicles,lighters,BB guns. I'm sick of hearing this stuff about guns from people who only think of the bad they do but guns have also saved and protected many lives you want to fix this,you can't you get rid of weapons and the criminals will have all the weapons.
Helen S.2 days
Thank you!
Daniel K.2 days
Guns arent the issue. Peoples behavior is. Get rid of cars get rid of drunk driving. How stupid would that be.
John N.2 days
My cousin was the athletic director