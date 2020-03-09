back
Death of Daniel Prude sparks new wave of protests
⚠️ Distressing images ⚠️ "I placed a phone call for my brother to get help. Not for my brother to get lynched." Daniel Prude stopped breathing after police knelt on him while he was naked and handcuffed, with a "spit sock" placed over his head. He died of asphyxiation 7 days later.
09/03/2020 6:40 PM
65 comments
Maggie J.6 hours
I hate this. They were very likely guards at Abu Ghraib! Purge out all ex-military from our law enforcement.
Samimosa K.3 days
This is the terrorist’s action
Kyaw T.4 days
These pigs are still in town?
Jay P.4 days
Vote....get serious about change start with your Police department that is your KKK organization that is their safe Haven
Chris K.4 days
How about people grow up and stop acting like it's ok to be out of your mind on hard drugs, naked and violent in public. Mr Prude would still be alone if he had chosen NOT to purchase and consume PCP. It's unfortunate but he is NOT a victim.
Tracy W.5 days
Sorry Sister this was FAR FROM A FREAKING LYNCHING DARLING!! You called the Police because YOUR BROTHER WAS HAVING EITHER A PSYCHOTIC BREAK, TRIPPING ON ON SOME PCP that made you SCARD ENOUGH TO CALL 911 YOU COULD’NT CONTROL HIM, NONE OF YOUR FAMILY MEMBERS COULD CONTROL HIM SO YOU THINK THE POLICE SUPPOSED TO DO????? FOR REAL HE WAS SPITTING ON ANYONE AND EVERYONE HE COULD REACH! Granted the BAG WAS’NT A NORMAL STANDARD PRACTICE THAT IS USED IN CASES THAT THIS BUT MACING HIM FIGHT WOULD HAVE DEFINITELY SLOWED THE SPITTING DOWN. SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS!
TeUraura N.5 days
Why did they have to strip him.naked in the middle of the street and leave him there in the cold. Then they put a spit bag over his head when he wasnt even spitting at the police . Where was this man's family. Why weren't they helping him .
Harvest T.5 days
GET THE KLAN OUT OF UNIFORM
Harvest T.5 days
REFORM THE POLICE CONTRACT TO REMOVE THEIR IMMUNITY CLAUSE SO THEY ARE MORE ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS
Chris U.5 days
Communist police in the USA. Never thought I’d see the day. Appalling bunch of yellow bellied cowards, those cops. Appalling.
Herrera B.5 days
Why these cases seem to be on the rise?
Alleycat A.6 days
Why was he naked and breaking windows
Aeon B.6 days
These cops should be fired & be banned in any state to be hired again. It would happen again...
Ravneet K.6 days
Heights of cruelty . 😡
Ashwani S.6 days
Majority wins Non violence is a myth These policemen must face the consequences. Surround them as their faces been captured. Beat them in the same way as their life remain haunted for their life time. And so they understand common people's pain and thier relatives. Believe in public strength - Enough is Enough.
Veronica W.6 days
Death was caused by Asphyxiation..Don't be fooled!! These strange so called officers of the law..Do what they are told by those that are in power .God Rest His Soul.My prayers go to all his family .This wouldn't happen only this world is full of Evil
David A.6 days
Thats like saying: He died instantly.. 7 days later. How does one die from asphyxia- 7 days later... was he in a coma?! Did his organs just decide theyd raincheck death untill next ep drops in netflix, have last meal an all that?
Liliana T.7 days
Why so much cruelty?😢
Sudiran S.7 days
medical examiner concluded that Prude’s death was a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint”. The report lists excited delirium and acute intoxication by phencyclidine, or PCP, as contributing factors
KM A.7 days
More of a death squad rather than a police squad 🤬