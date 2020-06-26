back
Debate before U.S. House passes police reform bill
"Perhaps my colleague on the other side of the aisle could go to the memorial for lynching in his state of Georgia." Before the George Floyd police reform bill was passed, a tense exchange between lawmakers took place on the House floor...
06/26/2020 3:24 PMupdated: 06/26/2020 3:27 PM
3 comments
Aileen H.29 minutes
Loudermilk...? this guy's been bullied his whole life 😆
Rebecca L.34 minutes
It's very sad when grown individual still can't understand and could never acknowledge that Black Lives Matter! They always insist that all lives matter. Theirs had always mattered. Ours didn't for all these years! So now, we are saying Enough is enough! Stop killing us! Stop the Police brutality! BLACK LIVES MATTER!........ Not just yours!
Larry M.40 minutes
Barry Loudermilk - "I don't understand...why aren't we going there together? Why do we keep dividing ourselves and use different issues to divide ourselves?" Look to the "leader" of your party for that answer.