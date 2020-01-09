back
Delrawn Small's family demands justice in killing by off-duty cop
"He should have pulled out his badge, instead he pulled out his gun." They were both Black men – one a civilian, the other an off-duty NYPD officer. Only one left their traffic dispute alive...
09/01/2020 12:10 PM
- New
And even more
- 2:40
Jacob Blake's father gives powerful speech at the March on Washington
- 5:58
Delrawn Small's family demands justice in killing by off-duty cop
- 4:03
What is antifa?
- 2:57
Portland mayor blasts Trump on protests
- 3:24
TBT: Martin Luther King on riots
- 3:50
Civil rights era marcher has a message for BLM protestors
3 comments
Amberlee C.4 hours
Black lives matter 💙 we need to stop having humans do the judging, because jury systems don't work.. and no more racist judges either.. police should be scrutinized as protectors of society, instead they've been given a free pass to commit crimes over and over. Speak up everyone ! Because it's how change happens 💜 so sorry to the families struggling to carry on without their loved ones, I send you strength, hope and Love 💙
Umugiraneza F.6 hours
That's why they didn't want to stop the Genocide, for them racism was a priority.
Asiul E.7 hours
A black civilian was shot by a black cop. Whose life matter???.