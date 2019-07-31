Democrat Candidates Blast Trump's Racism

Donald Trump says he's the “least racist person" in the planet. Democratic presidential candidates Klobuchar, Delaney, Sanders, Warren and O’Rourke disagree. While President Donald Trump continued to triple down on his racist attacks on Baltimore, Democrats contending for the nomination to unseat him in 2020 fetched the issues of systemic racism and reparations for slavery reparations to the forefront of the 1st of July Democratic primary debates in another predominately-black city: Detroit.

Among the leaders of the pack was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who addressed the ongoing problem of racism in America by singling out white supremacy in the sharpest possible language. As Democrats took to the debate stage, an article published in the Washington Post revealed that the president had again attacked Baltimore, this time claiming in an interview that violent crime in the majority-black city is worse than it is in Honduras, a Latin American country grappling with deadly gang violence. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont broke that ICE. “What Trump is doing through his racism and his xenophobia is demonizing a group of people, and as president, I will end that demonization,” the 2016 campaign alum said. “If a mother and child walk thousands of miles on a dangerous path, in my view they are not criminals, they are people fleeing violence.”

As the president continued to stoke racial tensions, the issue of healing those divides was spotlighted by the answers provided by his Democratic rivals. Self-help author Marianne Williamson shared her "deep truth-telling" on the issue of reparations for slavery. “The racism, the bigotry, and the entire conversation that we’re having here tonight -- if you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days.”

