Denied Their Right to Vote

Stacey Abrams tackled voter suppression as she vies to become the first woman elected governor in Georgia.

10/24/2018 7:16 PM
12 comments

  • Julius S.
    10/29/2018 10:27

    You go girl I love it

  • Michael R.
    10/29/2018 05:09

    There is No Excuse for Not Voting!! You get to The Polls on November 6th if they tell you are Not Registered you ask them for A Provisional Ballot. They will give you one because it it The Law!!

  • Sylvan M.
    10/25/2018 07:43

    VOTE RED AND KEEP THINGS CIVIL!

  • Brut
    10/25/2018 02:42

    Civil rights activist Al Sharpton breaks down how voter suppression is affecting black Americans.

  • Sylvan M.
    10/24/2018 23:01

    Liar! Vote Kemp

  • Eli E.
    10/24/2018 20:27

    Goode luck

  • Rob M.
    10/24/2018 19:50

    We haven't had a Democracy since 11/22/63. Ever since we had a Destroycracy. Destroy seven nations is its lastest game in the middle east. I give up, not voting for Destroycracy anymore. Promises, promises but the same Destroycracy all the time since 11/22/63.

  • Barbara R.
    10/24/2018 19:44

    ❤❤❤❤

  • Wm L.
    10/24/2018 19:30

    You Go Girl!!

  • Nicholas G.
    10/24/2018 19:21

    Being scared to vote, and denied the right to vote are two comply different things. I also find it hard to believe that her opposition did what she claims.

  • Jenny S.
    10/24/2018 19:17

    ❤️

  • أسماء ا.
    10/24/2018 19:17

    👋