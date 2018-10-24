Denied Their Right to Vote

Stacey Abrams tackled voter suppression as she vies to become the first woman elected governor in Georgia.
Julius S.10/29/2018 10:27
You go girl I love it
Michael R.10/29/2018 05:09
There is No Excuse for Not Voting!! You get to The Polls on November 6th if they tell you are Not Registered you ask them for A Provisional Ballot. They will give you one because it it The Law!!
Sylvan M.10/25/2018 07:43
VOTE RED AND KEEP THINGS CIVIL!
Brut10/25/2018 02:42
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton breaks down how voter suppression is affecting black Americans.
Sylvan M.10/24/2018 23:01
Liar! Vote Kemp
Eli E.10/24/2018 20:27
Goode luck
Rob M.10/24/2018 19:50
We haven't had a Democracy since 11/22/63. Ever since we had a Destroycracy. Destroy seven nations is its lastest game in the middle east. I give up, not voting for Destroycracy anymore. Promises, promises but the same Destroycracy all the time since 11/22/63.
Barbara R.10/24/2018 19:44
❤❤❤❤
Wm L.10/24/2018 19:30
You Go Girl!!
Nicholas G.10/24/2018 19:21
Being scared to vote, and denied the right to vote are two comply different things. I also find it hard to believe that her opposition did what she claims.
Jenny S.10/24/2018 19:17
❤️
أسماء ا.10/24/2018 19:17
👋