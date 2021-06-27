back
Designer embraces his Two-Spirit identity
What is Two-Spirit identity? For #Pride month, this ribbon work designer explains the gender identity created for indigenous peoples.
06/27/2021 12:58 PM
5 comments
Othman B.19 minutes
First you robbed them from their land from their lifes and now you use whats left of them for your political agenda.. you, the army of satan will never win this battle. God is the Greatest 🤲
Katie K.26 minutes
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
Suárez B.31 minutes
Hasta allá llega la estúpidez humana ni ellos sé salvan
Robert P.36 minutes
Really? Let’s turn native Americans in LGBTQ? Not cool!!!!!!
Brut2 days
To see more of Louie's ribbon work, visit his TikTok page: tiktok.com/@geronimo.warrior