Did President Trump give an order that obstructs justice?

Is hoping for something an obstruction of justice? That's the million-dollar question asked to James Comey.
Matthew M.06/13/2017 13:10
Imagine the situation where the President of a company talks to the HR director and tells them "I hope you can clear the Sr. Vice President of this sexual harassment charge." When the HR director does not, and is subsequently fired, in the President's own words "because of how they handled the investigation", it would be a slam dunk case of wrongful termination.
Aaron M.06/13/2017 07:22
This is bullshit.
Joseph G.06/12/2017 08:14
Trump kicked everybody out of the room except comey before he said that. And how one says things has a lot to do with the innuendo.
Sharon D.06/12/2017 00:47
When I tell my kids to eat their vegetables, and tell them I hope I don't see a piece left on their plates when I get back to the table "HOPE". I get back and it all gone. What is this man saying??
Janet S.06/11/2017 18:05
Mr coney is telling the truth the person that lies is the president and of course he has the best defense lawyer that money can buy to defend him but it doesn't matter because there are memos that shows what Trump said
William M.06/11/2017 05:53
We all know inflection is important to a conversation and sometimes inflection means more than words.
Roger B.06/10/2017 19:33
You're turning the words around like he did this is a criminal offense
Mike T.06/10/2017 05:07
Comey your own words condone you.
Larry T.06/10/2017 03:51
I hope can mean a hell of a lot when you ask the attorney general,and the vice president to leave the room to say anything secretly..
Dominic M.06/09/2017 20:35
No but firing the FBI director in charge of your campaigns investigation sure might be obstruction
Jai T.06/09/2017 19:44
. This is. It obstruction of justice you desperate freak
Kim H.06/09/2017 19:05
Afraid of hope when loretta told your [pussy ass to do something you obeyed like a puppet.Moron needs to be honest or dead!-------FBI lying trash made the entire dept.look bad!
Alejandro G.06/09/2017 18:53
The problem is that the conversation and a direction and then the firing, and then the tweet from the president about the real reasons why he fired Comey all point out that his "hope" was actually something he wanted done, a want, the intent was to communicate for Comey to stop the investigation.
Nathaniel W.06/09/2017 16:48
So this is my thing. Of all the things Trump could have said privately to Comey about Flynn; what would you have liked him to say? Regardless if he used the words I wish, I need, I want, I pray, I beg , I beseech, I plead, I'd appreciate....Trump could not have found a single word in the human language that the liberal-left would have not seized upon ....y'all need to take a chill pill
Gifford T.06/09/2017 16:38
Comey TOOK ot that way cause he WANTED it that way...reality does NOT matter to you liberal inbred idiots lmao
Ashley T.06/09/2017 16:38
I hope someone cleans my apartment today... Hope.
Orval S.06/09/2017 16:28
Comey deserved to get fired during the last term of our old president. He was removed from his position for not fulfilling the needs. Good ridens and God Bless this country.
Gifford T.06/09/2017 16:25
Ha ha look at the Trump haters grasping for anything
Josh S.06/09/2017 16:22
Lets be honest comey should have been fired the moment Clinton wasn't charged with anything when she clearly should have been. But if Trump would have done that immediately you'd still be whining about it. Fact is i don't like trump either but he's done nothing wrong. And its getting annoying when liberals (I'm mostly liberal) just keep attacking him on everything when he's yet to have been proven doing anything wrong. Everything you attack him for Clinton was actually caught doing. And she still got your votes. The hypocricy is real and its pathetic.
Joe F.06/09/2017 16:14
People always act as if the English language isn't this nuanced thing requiring context, body language and tone. You could call someone a bitch in a million different ways and have it mean completely different things every time. The literal words Trump (and anyone else for that matter) says are meaningless without context.