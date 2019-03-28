back
Did Trump Do A 180 On Mueller And His Investigation?
President Trump has a habit of flip-flopping — and after 2 years criticizing the Mueller investigation, he had something nice to say about the special counsel — we think.
03/28/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 03/28/2019 1:36 PM
- 38.9k
- 69
- 66
57 comments
Gloria's M.05/01/2019 14:40
MIXING TRUTH WITH LIES...
Brian A.03/31/2019 22:11
The joke that won't go away 😩😩😩
Brian A.03/31/2019 22:05
IMBECILE!
David M.03/31/2019 21:44
Well your pretty good at sucking and blowing at the same time. Butt hurt ?
Martha M.03/31/2019 21:43
STFUP BAFOON
Robert W.03/31/2019 21:37
It’s over! No Collusion. He’s still your President. MAGA 🇺🇸
Joe F.03/31/2019 13:57
Trump is a disgrace and the worst president in my lifetime.
Julie B.03/31/2019 13:09
Flipping ?? Flat out lies
Kevin S.03/31/2019 12:59
Trump is a narcissistic maniac.
Mary R.03/31/2019 10:22
Trump has the vocabulary and sentence structure of a fourth grader. This is sad and terrifying.
Mary R.03/31/2019 10:22
Did they not indite 34 witches? How many witches are going to prison ?
Rosa V.03/31/2019 07:12
Why of course..but for almost two years he was unable to sleep..he is protected by those like him..time will tell, it always does..
Chalino R.03/31/2019 06:08
PINCHE VIEJO,,,,,,,,,,Y NUNCA SE LE QUITO LO PENDEJO!!!🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
Thomas M.03/31/2019 04:09
What else do we expect from Trump. He manipulates the press and the press never challenges him. He is merely another talking head. Unfortunately almost have U.S. voter believe his crap. To get rid of him get others go out to VOTE.
Dylan M.03/31/2019 04:00
Well then entire Democratic Party also flip flopped on the mueller report so I wouldn’t act so confident brut
ابو ت.03/31/2019 02:17
hoax??
Robert W.03/30/2019 22:41
Mueller had 8 Democrat Attorneys, it was absolutely a witch hunt. Again, there was NO Collusion hence NO Obstruction. It’s hiliarous you are still a Collusion Clinger 😂😂😂.
Roger S.03/30/2019 13:05
2 years and 30 million dollars later for them to have nothing no collusion found on trump
Jay H.03/30/2019 05:56
If y'all Trump haters can't see the truth then we are all doomed! The Deep State is no joke and are very real! They have been running the show since our country's first POTUS..... But never thought someone like Trump would come along and expose them! Look at ALL THE FACTS and lies in the past few years, and y'all will be shocked!
Mary R.03/30/2019 05:04
He’s happy because he is suppressing the report.