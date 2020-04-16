back
Disability rights advocates on the coronavirus crisis
"I'm fearful that if I needed medical care, I might not get it because I have underlying issues." This is why people with disabilities are particularly vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.
2 comments
Jeffrey S.40 minutes
The first move in fascism is to dispose of the old,weak and disabled. Don't let them win. I have stage 3 COPD, and this bug scares me to my wits end. I hope all stay well. Your in my thoughts.
Jihan S.an hour
We have no idea who is struggling where. God bless us all.