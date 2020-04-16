back

Disability rights advocates on the coronavirus crisis

"I'm fearful that if I needed medical care, I might not get it because I have underlying issues." This is why people with disabilities are particularly vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

04/16/2020 4:28 PMupdated: 04/16/2020 4:28 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:53

    La moitié de la population mondiale sera obèse dans 10 ans

  2. 4:02

    Covid-19 : les dons affluent dans le bureau du Pr Juvin

  3. 4:27

    Guéri du Covid-19, Gianni raconte

  4. 3:56

    La première chose que je ferai après le confinement...

  5. 3:47

    Le ventre, ce deuxième cerveau

  6. 5:27

    La rumeur des "chemtrails" racontée par Thomas Snégaroff

2 comments

  • Jeffrey S.
    40 minutes

    The first move in fascism is to dispose of the old,weak and disabled. Don't let them win. I have stage 3 COPD, and this bug scares me to my wits end. I hope all stay well. Your in my thoughts.

  • Jihan S.
    an hour

    We have no idea who is struggling where. God bless us all.