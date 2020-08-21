back

DNC: Teen shares how Joe Biden helped him with his stutter

"We are members of the same club, we stutter." This 13-year-old stole the show on the last night of the DNC.

08/21/2020 11:59 AM
11 comments

  • Barry J.
    15 minutes

    Nice try BRUT. Your Democratic candidate at best is confused and having mental breakdowns

  • Ozy M.
    23 minutes

    Get rid of [email protected]👎

  • Harald E.
    29 minutes

    👍😉

  • El S.
    42 minutes

    Brave young chap

  • Dave J.
    an hour

    I’m guessing that BRUT is heavy left and a Biden supporter 🤔

  • Aldo O.
    an hour

    El PEDOFILO Biden para presidente 😲

  • Edward P.
    an hour

    Biden is just trying to get to his sister

  • Benjamin C.
    an hour

    Positive message for those who are suffering from studdering.

  • David F.
    an hour

    Moses stuttered and he didn't get to Israel

  • Alan C.
    an hour

    Bravo kid! Keep at it. You're brave and you're great!

  • Banban M.
    an hour

    Biden is a pedophile. Lol Boooo!

