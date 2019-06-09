Doctor Provides Abortions By Mail
"The only thing that restricting abortion does is make it dangerous for women to have one." In the face of new abortion bans, this doctor is providing abortion care by mail.
Abortions via the Post Office
Dr. Rebecca Gomperts is a doctor based out of Amsterdam and is the founder of Women on Waves and Women on Web, which provides reproductive health services for women in countries where it is not provided. In 2018 she founded Aid Access, which operates in the United States. A trained abortion specialist and activist, she is generally considered the first abortion rights activist to cross international borders.
Access to a safe abortion by mail is available thanks to this doctor. Dr. Rebecca Gomperts started Aid Access for women in the United States. It's an online abortion pill mailing service before 10 weeks of pregnancy for those who cannot access safe abortions because of costs, distance, domestic violence. Dr. Gomperts notes, “25% of the women that reached out to me, they cannot even afford to pay 80 euros, which means that you know an abortion for $700 would be totally, totally out of their reach. And so, it is this for me it's very significant.”
She started Aid Access in 2018 due to overwhelming demand in the U.S. — where the future of Roe v. Wade is at risk amid the rollback of abortion access in many southern and midwestern states. In early 2019, she received a cease letter from the Food and Drug Administration according to the FDA.
The Dutch doctor and activist spent the last 15 years providing abortion care with her organizations, Women on Waves and Women on Web, for women in countries with restricted healthcare systems. In 2018, Gomperts prescribed 2,581 medical abortions out of 11,108 consultations based on a report by Aid Access. Now, she is working with a lawyer so she can continue providing abortion care solutions.
Donna C.06/20/2019 23:24
Poor 11year old girl who was RAPED in Alabama yes RAPED and she who is still a baby herself not ready to bear children is made to carry to term the seed of her RAPER where is her Justice for being violated in the first place why does she have to suffer please help me to understand this madness if she was my daughter were going to visit relatives far away and
Donna C.06/20/2019 23:18
If you are Raped or taken advantage of or Dad or Uncle Joe stops by at night then I say abort and no one should have the right to tell me No !
Larry N.06/20/2019 00:26
try not breeding with everyone....
James B.06/18/2019 23:19
Key word: "need"
Mike B.06/17/2019 22:28
You have access to it. I just don't want to pay for it, like I don't want to pay for your kids education, their car, your health care or anything else that you want.
Margie W.06/15/2019 14:56
How can it be safe a innocent baby dies
Ladonna M.06/12/2019 14:49
Murder
Bobbi P.06/10/2019 21:16
Pro-life so to me this woman is not a hero she's just a murderer.
Sharon T.06/10/2019 19:21
Disgusting. Rabid baby killers.
John H.06/10/2019 16:52
The Catholic Church has a lot to do with this they changed the rules to fit their agenda I really think there is nobody out there that can prove to me when the fetus has a soul our population problem in this world is going out of control if the Chinese would not have started up population control in the 80 we probably have 15 billion people right now it's a woman's body let her do what she wants nobody out there has the right to impose their religious values on other people and it's not only the Catholic church it's all of them they impose their moral ethics and personal opinions on woman that are in a vulnerable place at the time this is not the way to treat a woman that is pregnant if she wants an abortion let her have one
Brut06/10/2019 13:15
Special thanks to . Read more about their work here: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/abortion-pill-rebecca-gomperts-defying-fda-mailing-abortion-pills-women-us/
Joyel S.06/10/2019 06:45
Stay strong sister