back
Documenting the Minneapolis protests
"They're more focused on the protest when this should really be about what led to the protest." Documenting the Minneapolis protests, Ernest Norris Jr. and Davey Dave aim to spread the message of thousands after George Floyd's death.
05/29/2020 4:44 PM
- New
12 comments
Clare W.23 minutes
This is not the answer just an excuse to vent anger from lockdown. Lost the real reason.
Sol V.30 minutes
Oh they killed an innocent man so lets all go out and give them a lawful reason to shoot and kill more of us 🤷🏽♂️
Jan V.33 minutes
Now that the cop was arrested, I hope people stop destroying the businesses that are actually going to be needed in their community.
Brut News37 minutes
BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck, has been arrested: https://apnews.com/e27cfce9464809aa8c91afd74c930bb5
Brut37 minutes
BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck, has been arrested: https://apnews.com/e27cfce9464809aa8c91afd74c930bb5
Mohammad H.an hour
Riot looks staged. Protesters and looters are led by provocateurs and they are pawn in the bigger game. We will just go round in circles since we’re being played.
Gennifer L.an hour
They both worked as security at another place, did he have another problem with him?
Jiehan hour
This killings of civilians by racism and authorities must be addressed not only in Minneapolis but also to the entire America. supremacism and racism are is evil, wicked and demonic. And it must be crushed and destroyed.
Chris B.an hour
justice for george is not burning down buildings and stabbing people making the very place where he lived into a war zone he wouldnt of wanted that . justice is getting the police officer who killed him charged for murder and letting other officers know and understand your meant o protect the public and serve them not kill them ,police officers can not get away with this kind of behaviour . bullys in uniform and now killers respect george and his memory stop adding to the violence
Victor M.an hour
Is it true that undercover Minneapolis police officers are starting these fires and blaming the protesters? If you have proof please share.
Yogendra K.an hour
Covid.......???...over 100k already.......??
Rino D.an hour
Peine de mort immédiat pour ces lâchent de policiers 😠😠😠😠