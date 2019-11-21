Does a Trump Endorsement Hurt GOP Candidates?
What do all these losing candidates have in common? Donald Trump campaigned for them.
Republican candidates keep losing when Trump comes to town
In 2017, Republicans laughed at Democrats’ embrace of the moral victory of coming close. In 2018, he held 44 "Make America Great Again" rallies and tweeted endorsements of 83 candidates. In all, 91 Republican candidates got some kind of nod from Trump according to NPR. But Trump's actual success record fell well short of a "complete victory." Overall, approximately 58 percent of the candidates he endorsed have won so far. Overall, of the Trump-endorsed 17 candidates for governor, ten won and seven lost. In 2019, in losing red states even after Trump got involved, Republicans might not even have that.
Louisiana Governor
John Bel Edwards (D): 51.3% ✔
Eddie Rispone (R): 48.7%
Kentucky Governor
Andy Beshear (D): 49.2% ✔
Matt Bevin (R): 48.8%
Nevada Senate
Jacky Rosen (D): 50.4% ✔
Dean Heller (R): 45.4%
Nevada Governor
Steve Sisolak (D): 49.4% ✔
Adam Laxalt (R): 45.3%
Alabama Senate
Doug Jones (D): 49.9% ✔
Roy Moore (R): 48.4%
Wisconsin Governor
Tony Evers (D): 49.6% ✔
Scott Walker (R): 48.5%
Wisconsin Senate
Tammy Baldwin (D): 55.4% ✔
Leah Vukmir (R): 44.6%
Using tweets as a stand-in for endorsements, in primaries, Trump's chosen candidates fared remarkably well, with a record of 27-1. But in the general election, where Republican base voters weren't the only ones deciding the outcome, Trump's scorecard is mixed, with 53 wins, 36 losses and two races not yet decided so far. That's counting candidates he tweeted endorsements for or who spoke onstage at MAGA rallies with him. There were also two special House elections in 2018, which one of his candidates won and one lost. Trump crowed about gubernatorial wins in important 2020 swing states including Ohio and Florida, but he failed to acknowledge losses for Republicans in Colorado, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
70 comments
Bonnie R.12/04/2019 07:31
I have never seen a President do the things this one has done. Such an ODD BALL!
Tim B.12/03/2019 06:25
Voter fraud
Trevor C.12/01/2019 03:25
I don’t know runs this crap site but y’all are full of bs.
Jeremy M.11/30/2019 19:34
And that is exactly why we're not getting anything done
Alan S.11/30/2019 19:04
Dead people's votes will kill you.lol
Albert T.11/30/2019 18:42
What do you expect campaigning in a most liberal state but y'all got John Bel Edwards back in now he's going to do a 360 on y'all Democrats you will be cutting food stamps off of people and it will be cutting down Healthcare
Nate M.11/30/2019 18:39
It worries me that all these elections were so close. Especially the one involving Roy Moore.
Tom E.11/30/2019 18:12
impeach the m/fer
Jimmy R.11/30/2019 15:28
Fake
Francis B.11/30/2019 07:47
If this supposed Rover on Mars can be controlled frrom Earth? How more so can the votes of the people! Like a garage door opener, by just a push of a button! Wake up America the enemy is from within!
Steve W.11/30/2019 04:23
Actually, the ones who are really losing are the Democrats! They don't stand a chance against President Trump in 2020 and they know it!
Cecil A.11/30/2019 01:05
bs
Jerry Y.11/29/2019 13:57
Camel Dunk!
Michael D.11/29/2019 13:01
Wait.. didn't Obama Campaign For and Support Hillary? https://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/10/us/politics/obama-hillary-clinton-endorsement.html
Hector F.11/29/2019 11:27
https://www.facebook.com/hector.figueroa.1884/videos/10215091392138604/?notif_id=1573172952139311¬if_t=video_processed
Kl F.11/29/2019 04:17
Four more years! Get ready
Gerald M.11/29/2019 03:31
He is like a voodoo doll on anyone that he tries to help
Carlos M.11/28/2019 21:33
trump is the greatest president of modern times
Kevin V.11/28/2019 15:57
Sad days ahead for Americans.. very hard to watch
Joseph F.11/28/2019 15:56
Each of those were like 15 points behind on the polls and were able to get it within 3% within 3 days or less