Does U.S. Justice System Favor Rich and Powerful?
Paul Manafort's lenient sentence sparked a conversation about a perceived two-tiered U.S. justice system — one for the wealthy, and another for everyone else. Here's what the facts show.
03/08/2019 11:19 PM
59 comments
Bart H.03/31/2019 23:26
Smollett need I say more
Robert C.03/31/2019 19:08
How about Jesse 16 count indictment on a fake hate crime 100s of hours of police work 2, brother's confess to the crime an he walked free . Manafort 9 months in solidarity confiment for white collar crime give me a break
Russ M.03/31/2019 13:58
O.J. got away with murder. But he was rich.
Larry H.03/31/2019 13:41
All a hoax bought and paid for by Hillary DNC Fbi Doj Mullen reports a hoax by fake news media they are the criminals
Ashley K.03/30/2019 21:44
Did anyone else think this was Mr. Healy from Orange is the New Black at first glance?!😆
Philip G.03/30/2019 17:47
He’s in the green tier. He spreads some green and no tears.
Arnie D.03/30/2019 15:20
Pubs always get a break for breaking the law. Then country club treatment.
Ken M.03/30/2019 13:52
Illegal voting should be considered a very serious crime.
David B.03/30/2019 04:10
Which tier is Jussie Smollet in?
Russell H.03/30/2019 01:08
Those cases aren't Paul Manafort's fault. What does his case have to do with anyone else's? This kind of propaganda is designed for low IQ people. Maybe if some of those defendants had better lawyers, they could have gotten a lesser sentence?
Sualc A.03/30/2019 01:06
Jussie?
Jon R.03/29/2019 20:06
Now trump is spinning it at his white power rallies as “a lot of good people were framed”. Seriously. Listen to it. He said it.
Alfredo G.03/29/2019 14:08
White privilege
Joshua R.03/29/2019 13:04
Every one million dollars stolen should count the same as a 1st degree murder. That would slow them down a bit.
Brad N.03/29/2019 05:37
Jussie agrees
Salas R.03/28/2019 16:28
Keep him locked up
Larry M.03/27/2019 20:50
Lol. Jussie Smollett.
Jamie E.03/27/2019 17:19
Why not drop charges like smollett
Samuel B.03/26/2019 13:57
He should have gotten life in prison without parole,and die in prison
Michael H.03/26/2019 06:29
Kwame is doing 28 years for pay to play.