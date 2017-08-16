Don Lemon on Confederate monuments

“Imagine you’re a Jewish person... and you had to go to Hitler High School.” \nCNN’s Don Lemon weights in on Charlottesville and calls out Republicans.
Charles W.09/20/2019 02:35
Frank Abagnale Jr You’re saying it best. Just imagine that person was your mother
Charles W.09/20/2019 02:22
I’m really beginning to wonder where the Democratic Party is standing on a lot of this racism in this country that I fought for as a black man, to keep holding back on starting impeachment proceedings against a criminal leader, are they really upholding him, WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON???
Jennifer S.09/11/2019 02:42
DONT WORRIE THERE WILL BE STORMS THAT WILL HELP CHANGE ALL TIMES
Betty M.09/09/2019 10:23
Well said Don Love and respect from Canada
Roslyn B.08/25/2019 13:17
Amen
Carol D.01/23/2019 03:34
It’s history idiots! Why are you afraid of history ? You are the racists! You are keeping the world divided! White is not a crime ! STFU.
Cesar J.11/10/2018 07:47
Nomanchen
Marty C.09/03/2018 01:43
This brother is on the money.
Dominic D.09/01/2018 18:31
Hey I got a bright idea since it's supposed to be about "history" and everything right let's put out the 9/11 hijackers as a statue in New York better yet let's start putting them up in white neighborhoods and putting their name on white schools lets how you feel about it Oh I've got even better idea let's put Colin Kaepernick kneeling statues, a great guy by the way, where all these Confederate flag waving nitwits are just because I know how bent out shaped you get over peaceful protest
Roslyn B.08/29/2018 04:49
Right on
Gloria D.08/26/2018 00:37
Amen
Gloria D.08/26/2018 00:37
Amen
Wesley C.02/26/2018 21:21
That's funny since Robert E Lee was against slavery and him and his wife fought many court cases because they freed and educated slaves... But hey the civil war was based off slavery because it sounds better... history is now based off feelings not facts
Dawn M.02/26/2018 19:36
Imagine you’re a black person... and you had to go to Hitler, Washington, Feinberg, Cruz and Kim High Schools? Most Hate Blacks! So your point is what? We go to High Schools and Corporations everyday that abuse, mistreat, terrorize, torture and neutralize is every nanosecond. I am so sick of us highlighting everyone else’s demise but our own as a manner of accept me, I’m on your side. 400 years and counting and it has not eased. It is now a remote and covert war against us with satellite, microwave, scalar, Directed Energy and Electronic Frequency Weapons that give black people under the sun from holes in our heads to remotely burning us I brain tumors, aneurysms, cancers, alter our DNA, hormones and behavior, Induce car intentionals, redline, and regentrify our communities, Black ball, black code, make homeless, expeirmbt with impugned! Conditioned blacks irritate me!
Paul S.02/25/2018 21:23
Why do you let millions of americans die each year because they can’t afford health care your country is corrupt as hell....it’s all about the money money and big corporations not about people......selfish as hell 🤬🤬🤬🤬
Paul S.02/25/2018 21:17
America was built on murder and slavery and it’s still going on today.....so get over your white selves and face facts....you don’t know you have a problem until you admit there is a problem
Monia I.02/25/2018 19:32
Tatiana Ngoy
Kevin H.02/25/2018 15:44
The very same thing applies to the nationalist community that lives in the 6 occupied counties in the north of 🇮🇪 Ireland!
Ricalyn C.02/25/2018 15:11
Hitler is dead...long dead..!! Yes he was a murderer and very hateful person.. He killed many jewish... But he is DEAD...yes we must never forget our history..!! But we need to forgive not for Hitler, but for our selves so we can move on to heal our hearts.
Dailey J.02/25/2018 13:25
Theres a difference between Whyte people and white people......when American forgets about 9/11 and stop trying to preservr the history of the confederate flag then we the people of colour/color will feel compelled about the interruption of our history with your slavery. Deflect from the truth oh ur pple sold u in2 slavery if so u bought stolen "property"so 2 speak so what does tht m8k u l, u force ur white lies and ur false god dwn our throats and tell us not 2 regurgitate wtf....come on white pple if u cannot forget the past why should we. If it was up to many of u slavery wud b brought bak so dnt pretend r for once bliev tht we r our ancestors