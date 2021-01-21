back
Donald Trump and the history of inauguration snubs
Donald Trump is the first modern president to skip his successor's inauguration. The last time it happened was 150 years ago...
01/21/2021 1:29 PMupdated: 01/21/2021 1:29 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
13 comments
Kamale A.34 minutes
Donald trump dangerous( selfish) man 🖐🖐
Keith B.35 minutes
I meant didn't need him no orange allowed
Lami D.43 minutes
https://news.yahoo.com/really-quite-shocking-inside-ugly-180054170.html This info is only available to the administration that holds the power.
Keith B.an hour
Did need him
J M.an hour
BRUT Fake News.
Mojibur R.an hour
Honesty i can say, Donald trump is not a gentleman ❗ i heat him in core of my heart.
Anne M.an hour
un looser
Mutaba C.an hour
I guess Not All heroes wear Caps.... 😂😂😂😂. Nah Trump should have attended tho..nobody likes a sore looser
Jaime T.an hour
Turned out to be the biggest snowflake of them all!!
Linda P.an hour
Who cares?
Sok T.an hour
Man with no class.
Satyam M.an hour
Trump is the best president of all time
Rock D.an hour
trump is d biggest loser,crybaby....!