Donald Trump in 2020

Trump in 2020: a year in review.

12/31/2020 8:01 PM
20 comments

  • Randy B.
    9 minutes

    This pathetic lunatic criminal moron , hopefully will not be remembered in history.. but if he is it will be for his corrupt disgusting immoral and murderous crimes he and his entire family and enablers perpetrated on many people.

  • Kenneth H.
    12 minutes

    You’ve got to show respect to get respect. Thank God Trump is gone, gone, gone into oblivion where he deserves to stay forever!!!!!!!!

  • Penny B.
    19 minutes

    wow, Brut, should a company like you take sides like that? What else besides that stinking stuff do you sell? We might need to pay some attention to that.

  • Anette B.
    30 minutes

    If he opens his mouth he’s lying

  • Anette B.
    31 minutes

    OMG when I see him dancing I want to 🤮

  • Juri F.
    33 minutes

    enjoy.

  • Brian B.
    40 minutes

    TRUMP2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💕good day's ahead

  • Myron P.
    an hour

    I’m so glad this is in our past. My hope is that history will shine bright light on these events. This guy created such a maelstrom of ignorance and inaccuracy that we’ll need a few years to unpack it all and give it context.

  • Seng E.
    an hour

    He sucks.

  • Mel O.
    an hour

    THE saddest person in the world is putin. He lost his agent.

  • Mel O.
    an hour

    Thanks G-od almighty it was only four very very very long years.

  • Mel O.
    an hour

    If trump could, he would have made his own calendar. With 240 months and each month would have 300 days so he could come up with an answer.

  • Cindy N.
    an hour

    With him out of office I think we can truly have a great year in 2021. He royally effed us sideways. Worst excuse for a president.

  • Stephen L.
    an hour

    Thank you Trump for the great 4 years you brought, and I appoligise for the attacks from the left. Seems nobody has respect.

  • Steven E.
    2 hours

    🇨🇦

  • Hicham E.
    2 hours

    The most worthless president in the us history

  • Neil M.
    2 hours

    Lol...lol..

  • Mike B.
    2 hours

    What a disgrace

  • Leo M.
    2 hours

    Trump is living in a fantasy world

  • Julian P.
    2 hours

    No more review for him. Done over with. Let’s welcome 2021 with hope and peace and no division. Let’s rock 2021

