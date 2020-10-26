back
Donald Trump insults his opponents: 2016 vs. 2020
"Crooked." "Weak." "Corrupt." When it comes to insulting his presidential opponents, Donald Trump's tune hasn't seemed to change since the 2016 elections…
10/26/2020 12:24 PM
- New
41 comments
Minea S.21 minutes
Sleepy Joe vs Arrogant Trump😂😂😂
Andrea C.22 minutes
How fake can you be when you have to spray on you orange tan.... 🤢🤢
Nacym Z.22 minutes
He is ultimately THE President! By far the president America has always wished for! And whenever you feel like this guy is some kind of tyrant, remember he came to presidency not to seek power, because that, he was born to it!
Màyté M.28 minutes
Sara Holley Why do people get so offended by Trump?... He’s just telling the truth ‼️‼️ Trump 2020👌🏻
AJ F.29 minutes
Thank u
AJ F.29 minutes
Love it
Jerry H.31 minutes
Your mistaken ,I didn’t vote for Frump.
Tata F.32 minutes
The ignorant child in chief ranting as always. Mr Trump, please finish off your farewell tour and leave. Your mess needs cleaning up by Joe Biden
Jude T.35 minutes
Deja vu
Hardi K.36 minutes
that's is Trump ability & max capacity 😱😱😱
Silvia M.37 minutes
Having energy to destroy a country is not a good thing, isn't it?
Thomas J.40 minutes
These comments are hilarious.😂 There are none so blind as those who will not see.😎
Ray S.41 minutes
Hey Trump you're fired!!!!!!
Tony E.44 minutes
Babbling DONALD is lying about everyone else,,but is reflecting all of what he is & has bend doing for 3/34 year,,his cloths is MADE IN CHINA ,HE GETTING MILLIONS ,,FROM CHIMA,WHOEVER READS THIS COMMET,KNOWS IS DAMM WELL💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 percent truth
Mario W.44 minutes
Unbelievable Trump idiot
June W.an hour
I wish he'd give those teeth back? He obviously found them on the metro
Eugene L.an hour
What every accusations Trump has accused his opponent doing...he's already done it himself and so now blames the other side for the effects its taking!
Beth D.an hour
Everything he says about his opponents are all exact narratives of who he is and what he does. Especially that comment on Hillary about napping and will just go and read some messages the off again. Thats Trump to a T. Spends more time watching TV in a day hed be down sign some obscure EO around post lunchtime and off again to watch Tv pr leave for the weakend to golf. And China and family business? Thats Trump and his corrupt brood of gremlins he calls children.😎😷😎
Mamie A.an hour
Jonel V.an hour
Vote this man out this November.