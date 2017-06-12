Donald trump Jr confirms his father's orders

Did Donald Trump Jr. just ruined his father's defense regarding giving Comey some orders?! 😳
Janice S.06/13/2019 11:54
No. Every body but Trump lies. All fake news. He invented that, ya know. Yup he’s a great inventor. The best ever. Invented so many new words. The Trump dictionary will be out this fall. It will be the best dictionary ever. Believe me. Because he knows the best words
Mike U.06/16/2017 12:59
I hope there are tapes too! because if there is and Trump taped it all then Comey Go's to PRISON! on DEATH ROW FOR TREASON!!!
Windy W.06/14/2017 16:40
Go find your pacifier Democrat !
Miguel T.06/13/2017 18:07
Cassidy Dorsey
Jesse M.06/13/2017 14:44
He sold us out to Russia Lock him up and MAGA!!!!!!!
Simone A.06/13/2017 13:23
Instead of running the country, you're in the middle of an FBI investigation & court battle .... AND always has time to get a game of golf in every week 🤔🤔 such an amazing president.
Love L.06/13/2017 10:09
Like father like son
Jasmin E.06/13/2017 07:46
daddy told me so.
Gail D.06/13/2017 07:26
Mob boss!
Suravit S.06/13/2017 05:55
where is the wall?
Nes G.06/13/2017 03:02
People who have never really had to work for anything in life shouldn't speak about anything.
Erika L.06/13/2017 03:01
Like Comey said, I hope there's tapes!!! And I hope someone does something for the country, he's destroying it!
Sophia C.06/13/2017 02:24
🙄🙄🙄
Ariel G.06/13/2017 01:39
And his supporters will say "hes right"....something with "liberal" in it....something with "snowflake" in it.....something insulting "the left"..."crybabies"...deflection...something about Hillary or Obama. But never acknowledge what was actually said on this tape without calling the words from someones mouth...fake news.
Josh B.06/13/2017 01:29
I'm there was no contradiction. Between the two. Did you guys actually listen to what Jr. and Trump said? If you listen to it in context he makes it very clear. But I get it. You want snippets so you can have a story and get some clicks. Who cares if it's misleading or not.
Mishelle L.06/13/2017 00:21
This mother fucker retarded. Get you head straight up
Jasmine M.06/13/2017 00:15
They may be the stupidest family in America.
Beau B.06/12/2017 23:04
Did Donald Trump Jr. just ruin*, isn't it? Doesn't sound right the way they put it.
Jessica H.06/12/2017 22:24
Deny, deflect, and make counter-accusations. This fool drumpf is making a mockery of U.S.... So embarrassing
Shane S.06/12/2017 22:11
Fucking idiot 🤣