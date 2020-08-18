back
Donald Trump on election rigging: 2016 vs. 2020
2016 Trump: "We have a rigged system. This whole thing with the delegates is ridiculous." 2020 Trump: "You'll have tremendous fraud if you do these mail-in ballots."
08/18/2020 12:26 PM
Terje S.24 minutes
Omg! What a fool
Nour S.26 minutes
Gerald W.27 minutes
I like how he took the mail boxes off the streets cut overtime remove high speed sorters then claimed the post office is in shambles
Hernán P.32 minutes
Hernán P.32 minutes
Penny E.an hour
Lost the Popular vote in 2016, Electoral college and Russian hacking got him elected. 2020 must be a mandated Loss.. EVERYONE VOTE! America cannot survive 4 more years of drump.
Maria R.an hour
Yeah it sure is rigged in 2016 in your favor 45 with Russian help and now your trying to rig it again in your favor with voter suppression by sabotaging the Postal Service he is projecting what he is actually doing he’s is telling all of us he is cheating end of story
Zach C.an hour
Hundreds of thousands of ballots in the primary were either disqualified, lost, or never counted. I'm sure adding millions of voters to the mail in system won't cause a problem at all.
Craig N.an hour
Russian collusion is a prover lie..
Meski G.an hour
حسين ا.an hour
Eze G.an hour
Take best course of action reccomended by your lawyers.a clean clear concise shot.
Michael C.an hour
Richard C.an hour
You have a postal ballot you bellend.