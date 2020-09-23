Young poll workers are making voting easier
Donald Trump on genetics
Abigail O.2 days
ALL I hear is "jeans". Isn't he half Celtic? he should fight those genes off!
Louis D.2 days
Does his IQ mean idiot quotient?
Louis D.2 days
Didn't Hitler discuss genetics too when talking about his master race?
Amberlee C.2 days
This is so similar to Hitler. By saying that peoples "genes" have an effect on their decision making, beliefs, morals, is a lack of education. Hitler said this about Jewish people, saying they were subhuman. This is so dangerous that people actually believe that our "genes" can be good or bad is absolute idiocy. "Genes" are a genetic makeup of our entire body, they do not affect who we become and how we act and speak. Period. Trump is literally retarded.
Suzanne L.3 days
Oh, hello Hitler!
Tami M.3 days
I love this man
Autumn D.4 days
Good caucasian genes is what he wants to say. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Abraham C.4 days
One stupid mf. Repeats everything three or four times. Just like his disgusting followers.
Dena W.4 days
You have diaherra when you talk if it what you are talking about " it runs in your (jeans) I believe it
Sandee W.4 days
LMBO!.. TRUMP your family is a crime family..and i agree.. It's in the genes.
John Z.4 days
That is because his genes manly come from a baboon and anything is an improvement And that is an insult to the baboon
Dee B.4 days
he's half Scots, and the other half is German mixed with whatever his grandmother was...that makes him a 'mutt' to hitler...keep your 'genes' to yourself, you sanctimonious idiot.
Saramae D.4 days
Pathetic.
Asfand Y.5 days
😂
Mark S.5 days
Vote Him Out🤣🤣🤣
Steve K.5 days
The poster child for contraceptives' .
Will D.5 days
President Trump is quiet possibly a genius. Literally
Will D.5 days
And he's gonna win by a landslide. 4 more years. I'll cherish your tears just like last time
Nick S.5 days
You know who else liked to talk about good genes? Hitler.
Jason S.5 days
Hitler was obsessed with genetic “purity” as well. I guess that’s why Trump thinks Nazis are “very fine people”.