Donald Trump on protesters
Biden says BLM protesters would have been treated differently
Black Lives Matter protests vs. the Pro-Trump siege of the Capitol
Sarah Anthony: to ban or bear arms
Capitol riots: Republican senators react
6 comments
Robert C.11 minutes
You can’t even compare the 2 , didn’t see anyone yesterday setting fire to things , looting and running off with TVs and new trainers 🤔
Aydain K.13 minutes
Burning city's down compared to filling the capital with people is 2 very different things
Ryan O.13 minutes
The land off opportunity has gone the Clintons have played u
Cintia V.14 minutes
Seriously dude?? Biden did the same with BLM ,Antifa calling them peaceful protesters lol you are a joke!!
Asia L.16 minutes
Them people from Iraq just need to come get him already 😩
Leon P.17 minutes
👀🤬😳