Donald Trump on protesters

Trump on BLM protests: "These are acts of domestic terror." Trump to mob that sieged the Capitol: "We love you, you're very special."

01/07/2021 11:59 PM
6 comments

  • Robert C.
    11 minutes

    You can’t even compare the 2 , didn’t see anyone yesterday setting fire to things , looting and running off with TVs and new trainers 🤔

  • Aydain K.
    13 minutes

    Burning city's down compared to filling the capital with people is 2 very different things

  • Ryan O.
    13 minutes

    The land off opportunity has gone the Clintons have played u

  • Cintia V.
    14 minutes

    Seriously dude?? Biden did the same with BLM ,Antifa calling them peaceful protesters lol you are a joke!!

  • Asia L.
    16 minutes

    Them people from Iraq just need to come get him already 😩

  • Leon P.
    17 minutes

    👀🤬😳

