Donald Trump on protesters
TBT: The 1943 Harlem curfew
Brut exclusive: Ilhan Omar's speech at the George Floyd memorial
Elizabeth Warren: "It's not enough to be an ally"
The life of Jacinda Ardern
History of the Rainbow Flag
https://www.facebook.com/153657598048710/posts/3035282119886229/?vh=e&d=n
“Jews will not replace us! “ Not you
This is a narcissistic idiot racist!
He has taken America back centuries with his racist,sexict and discrimination to anyone who is not white and wealthy. He is a dispicable human being and I truly hope all the people protesting are registered to vote to get him out of office or God help us all should he be in for a second term. He is lower than than the scum at the the bottom of the swamp. Disgusting person through and through.
He isn’t ambivalent. If they’re white racist people, they’re cool. If not, then they are “thugs”
this is not a leader, this is a separatist
All we need is freedom to black people
But this president Trump he is responsible for what happened in America just quiet and out of the white house.
Trump 👍
Stir that pot
Anytime I see this idiot on tv or in news I just get angry...
Go go home mr Trump!
Any president who incites violence in his country against his own people should be tried for treason and sentenced to the maximum punishment
America is officially in a dictator regime following trump recent actions
Trump is purely a reflection of the ignorant who voted for him
Donald Trump are responsible.
A fraud is a something that deceives or tricks another person, usually to get their violence.
Shut your mouth and face🦶👊🖕👌👌👌
So do I enter store wearing a mask or use a brick now
This is not a protest, it's a terrorist attack all over the world. CHANGE MY MIND.
20 comments
Luis C.34 minutes
https://www.facebook.com/153657598048710/posts/3035282119886229/?vh=e&d=n
Tom M.37 minutes
“Jews will not replace us! “ Not you
Louise L.39 minutes
This is a narcissistic idiot racist!
Mc C.40 minutes
He has taken America back centuries with his racist,sexict and discrimination to anyone who is not white and wealthy. He is a dispicable human being and I truly hope all the people protesting are registered to vote to get him out of office or God help us all should he be in for a second term. He is lower than than the scum at the the bottom of the swamp. Disgusting person through and through.
Christopher O.an hour
He isn’t ambivalent. If they’re white racist people, they’re cool. If not, then they are “thugs”
Franco J.an hour
this is not a leader, this is a separatist
Deejayolima A.an hour
All we need is freedom to black people
Jorge A.an hour
But this president Trump he is responsible for what happened in America just quiet and out of the white house.
Hmingtea C.an hour
Trump 👍
Chris P.an hour
Stir that pot
A-plus A.an hour
Anytime I see this idiot on tv or in news I just get angry...
Tommaso P.an hour
Go go home mr Trump!
Joe C.an hour
Any president who incites violence in his country against his own people should be tried for treason and sentenced to the maximum punishment
Joe C.an hour
America is officially in a dictator regime following trump recent actions
Joe C.an hour
Trump is purely a reflection of the ignorant who voted for him
Misba M.an hour
Donald Trump are responsible.
Misba M.an hour
A fraud is a something that deceives or tricks another person, usually to get their violence.
Ahmad A.an hour
Shut your mouth and face🦶👊🖕👌👌👌
David J.an hour
So do I enter store wearing a mask or use a brick now
David J.an hour
This is not a protest, it's a terrorist attack all over the world. CHANGE MY MIND.