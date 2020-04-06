back

Donald Trump on protesters

Some are "very fine people on both sides", others are "violent mobs". Donald Trump has an ambivalent relationship with protesters...

06/04/2020
20 comments

  • Luis C.
    34 minutes

    https://www.facebook.com/153657598048710/posts/3035282119886229/?vh=e&d=n

  • Tom M.
    37 minutes

    “Jews will not replace us! “ Not you

  • Louise L.
    39 minutes

    This is a narcissistic idiot racist!

  • Mc C.
    40 minutes

    He has taken America back centuries with his racist,sexict and discrimination to anyone who is not white and wealthy. He is a dispicable human being and I truly hope all the people protesting are registered to vote to get him out of office or God help us all should he be in for a second term. He is lower than than the scum at the the bottom of the swamp. Disgusting person through and through.

  • Christopher O.
    an hour

    He isn’t ambivalent. If they’re white racist people, they’re cool. If not, then they are “thugs”

  • Franco J.
    an hour

    this is not a leader, this is a separatist

  • Deejayolima A.
    an hour

    All we need is freedom to black people

  • Jorge A.
    an hour

    But this president Trump he is responsible for what happened in America just quiet and out of the white house.

  • Hmingtea C.
    an hour

    Trump 👍

  • Chris P.
    an hour

    Stir that pot

  • A-plus A.
    an hour

    Anytime I see this idiot on tv or in news I just get angry...

  • Tommaso P.
    an hour

    Go go home mr Trump!

  • Joe C.
    an hour

    Any president who incites violence in his country against his own people should be tried for treason and sentenced to the maximum punishment

  • Joe C.
    an hour

    America is officially in a dictator regime following trump recent actions

  • Joe C.
    an hour

    Trump is purely a reflection of the ignorant who voted for him

  • Misba M.
    an hour

    Donald Trump are responsible.

  • Misba M.
    an hour

    A fraud is a something that deceives or tricks another person, usually to get their violence.

  • Ahmad A.
    an hour

    Shut your mouth and face🦶👊🖕👌👌👌

  • David J.
    an hour

    So do I enter store wearing a mask or use a brick now

  • David J.
    an hour

    This is not a protest, it's a terrorist attack all over the world. CHANGE MY MIND.