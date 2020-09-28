back

Donald Trump on taxes

"Get strong again, be great again, pay less taxes." - Donald Trump.

09/28/2020 3:10 PMupdated: 09/28/2020 3:12 PM

91 comments

  • Robyn M.
    4 hours

    Who does his make up.Should be sacked

  • Karen C.
    4 hours

    CROOK !

  • Jess G.
    4 hours

    He doesn't mind paying the taxes New York's an expensive place to live he doesn't pay any taxes you call that American I don't I've paid my taxes every year since I started working it's called the American way society how else do you pay your bills as a society unless you don't collect taxes don't be so stupid taxes ain't a dirty word it's the way you freaking think about it that's the dirty work if the people are taking more than you earn that's pretty dirty sort of looks like Trump doesn't it he really helped you on your personal taxes didn't he are you just so happy your taxes came back so much bigger this year your return was huge compared to Obama's right no no seriously he promised you more money you didn't get any more do the math will you all his buddies got way more money than they used to get and so did he he didn't pay any taxes

  • Jess G.
    5 hours

    Liar liar liar liar liar liar

  • Victor L.
    5 hours

    This guy seems to know more about anything more than most people, so he very often claims. Why can't he just be more humble and admit his shortcomings? He is just a big bluff or is he a guy having a mental inferiority complex.

  • Alun T.
    5 hours

    Such a knowledgeable man ! Ha ha ha !

  • Tom M.
    7 hours

    Je begrijpt gewoon niet, dat Amerika zo'n gestoorde gek als president wil. Het RESPECT voor USA zakt dan enorm

  • Johnny C.
    7 hours

    Your taxes are your freaking business.

  • Don T.
    7 hours

    😂😂your the hypocrite. Where is Hunter?

  • Don T.
    7 hours

    We love Hunter🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃😹😹😹😹

  • Don T.
    7 hours

    HUNTER.....here kitty kitty 🤣🤣

  • Don T.
    7 hours

    Ya all seen HUNTER lately?

  • Don T.
    7 hours

    Any one seen Hunter?

  • Don T.
    7 hours

    WHERE IS HUNTER?

  • Jesse O.
    8 hours

    Taxation is theft

  • Peter P.
    8 hours

    Funny this thing calls himself a human being

  • Mathias A.
    8 hours

    Joe Biden Must Win If America wants a Change in 21st Century MODI Is Idiotic Crappie Politics he loves to Play Ludo with Trump

  • Cris C.
    10 hours

    Low income and middle income families pay higher taxes than him🤷🏻‍♀️🤦‍♀️

  • Michelle M.
    10 hours

    70 thousand dollars for a dust mop to sit on your head,and it's not even glued down tight,what a waste.

  • Lizz D.
    10 hours

    His Private PITTY Party !! https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10220810913657128&set=a.3356352962092 We May Just Be In The Dark We May Have The Virus Against US We May Be Lost In This See Of Dark We Will Find Our Way Out We Will Learn What We Need We Will Not Play Games With Our Lives WE WILL V O T E !! ❤ !! From This OUR Hearts We Vow To Thos 205,000 WhO Left Earth Through The Virus Through The Lack Of Leadership We Will Honor You For All You Have Done, With All We Will Do In This WE Honor YOU WE Promise You

