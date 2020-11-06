Donald Trump on the African American community
Rudy M.2 minutes
What a 💩!
Alistair C.13 minutes
Omg!!!!!! God sake he is not my president! Please my American friends; WAKE UP! Do the right thing in November!
Joseph B.17 minutes
I cant believe he brought up a racist like Abraham Lincoln to compare himself to..Lincoln freed slaves for 2 reasons he needed the military might to keep the country together and he also believed that if blacks were freed they would just go home to their own country..he never thought they would stay..he freed them in hopes of creating a pure white nation..
Olayinka A.19 minutes
The sad part is some dumb black people believe him.
Joseph B.20 minutes
Fact check...all lies..knowledge is literally at your fingertips use it for something other then social media
Nicola B.22 minutes
🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩😺🤖🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩😺
Carrie C.35 minutes
Trump 2020🙏🌏🇺🇸
Ralph D.41 minutes
Systemic Institutional Racial Oppression and Fear Mongering Violence by those sworn to Protect and Serve, means our entire Constitutional Democracy is no longer governed by the Rule of Law when Privileged White Superiority is accepted without Responsibility, Accountability or Legal Justice System Consequences for the Self-delusional Self-destructive Denial of Scientific Factual Reality. We are Doomed.
Dawna K.an hour
So Maga is a one minded entity now? MAGA has to go to the bathroom...MAGA HUNGRY... MAGA LOVES ME....
Larry R.an hour
It is just sickening listening to this scumbag. I will be so glad when he is gone!!!!!
Fadhil I.an hour
Real clown
Mark M.an hour
cut his hands, castrate him and throw him to Gobi desert from stratosphere, or stay as laughing stock to whole planet
Hyen P.an hour
Well done PRESIDENT TRUMP !
Betsy S.an hour
Lies don’t care who tell them as long as they get told!!!
Brad H.an hour
How about not just telling them they are loved but lead with action and actually make them feel loved.
Stephanie T.an hour
Oh my god. Please get rid of him. I dont care how you do it. Im not fussy how it is done. But please, for the sake of the rest of the world, eliminate him.
Michael C.an hour
Perhaps it’s time to retire to Zaragoza, Spain.
Jill B.an hour
He is such a sad pathetic little man.
Anne C.an hour
Just an FYI, if you have to say you "love black people" you really dont. You dont say stuff like that, you live it.
Pamela C.an hour
🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿