Donald Trump on the African American community

"MAGA loves the black people." - Donald Trump.

06/11/2020 12:27 PM
20 comments

  • Rudy M.
    2 minutes

    What a 💩!

  • Alistair C.
    13 minutes

    Omg!!!!!! God sake he is not my president! Please my American friends; WAKE UP! Do the right thing in November!

  • Joseph B.
    17 minutes

    I cant believe he brought up a racist like Abraham Lincoln to compare himself to..Lincoln freed slaves for 2 reasons he needed the military might to keep the country together and he also believed that if blacks were freed they would just go home to their own country..he never thought they would stay..he freed them in hopes of creating a pure white nation..

  • Olayinka A.
    19 minutes

    The sad part is some dumb black people believe him.

  • Joseph B.
    20 minutes

    Fact check...all lies..knowledge is literally at your fingertips use it for something other then social media

  • Nicola B.
    22 minutes

    🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩😺🤖🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩🤡💩😺

  • Carrie C.
    35 minutes

    Trump 2020🙏🌏🇺🇸

  • Ralph D.
    41 minutes

    Systemic Institutional Racial Oppression and Fear Mongering Violence by those sworn to Protect and Serve, means our entire Constitutional Democracy is no longer governed by the Rule of Law when Privileged White Superiority is accepted without Responsibility, Accountability or Legal Justice System Consequences for the Self-delusional Self-destructive Denial of Scientific Factual Reality. We are Doomed.

  • Dawna K.
    an hour

    So Maga is a one minded entity now? MAGA has to go to the bathroom...MAGA HUNGRY... MAGA LOVES ME....

  • Larry R.
    an hour

    It is just sickening listening to this scumbag. I will be so glad when he is gone!!!!!

  • Fadhil I.
    an hour

    Real clown

  • Mark M.
    an hour

    cut his hands, castrate him and throw him to Gobi desert from stratosphere, or stay as laughing stock to whole planet

  • Hyen P.
    an hour

    Well done PRESIDENT TRUMP !

  • Betsy S.
    an hour

    Lies don’t care who tell them as long as they get told!!!

  • Brad H.
    an hour

    How about not just telling them they are loved but lead with action and actually make them feel loved.

  • Stephanie T.
    an hour

    Oh my god. Please get rid of him. I dont care how you do it. Im not fussy how it is done. But please, for the sake of the rest of the world, eliminate him.

  • Michael C.
    an hour

    Perhaps it’s time to retire to Zaragoza, Spain.

  • Jill B.
    an hour

    He is such a sad pathetic little man.

  • Anne C.
    an hour

    Just an FYI, if you have to say you "love black people" you really dont. You dont say stuff like that, you live it.

  • Pamela C.
    an hour

    🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿