Donald Trump on the Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a far right Norwegian politician. Here's what he's had to say about the prestigious prize in the past...

09/09/2020 5:07 PMupdated: 09/09/2020 5:09 PM

142 comments

  • Michelle K.
    an hour

    I didn’t know the Nobel peace prize was pretty liars, Dishonesty or Self interest. And after he gets his Nobel prize I suppose his face will be put on Mount Rushmore

  • Enedina A.
    an hour

    Wow, can you imagine how big his already swollen ego will get if he wins? We will never hear the end of it!

  • Andreas W.
    an hour

    Stable buffoon...

  • Steve C.
    3 hours

    More like no brain

  • Cindy F.
    3 hours

    Trump 2020

  • Steve H.
    3 hours

    Nobel, Nobel, Nobel

  • Bob Q.
    3 hours

    Totally deserves it!!!

  • Mary D.
    4 hours

    That’s right. They did give one to Obama. Jealous much? 😂

  • Travis R.
    4 hours

    He says Everyone I'm someone I don't think so.. Just resigne so Pence can pardon you

  • Janette H.
    4 hours

    Because Obama got one he wants one. Never in a million years will he get one.

  • Marco W.
    5 hours

    The Donald is always right

  • Donna B.
    5 hours

    First off..Obama was a grade A Student

  • Nellie M.
    5 hours

    What a joke this man is lacks humility.

  • James J.
    5 hours

    You heard what they said no bail

  • Indira D.
    7 hours

    ...DEAR FATHER IN HEAVEN, WE'RE HERE, ASKING YOU TO HEAL AMERICA TO HEAL OUR LAND.....WE LO BE YOU LORD , PLAESE REMEMBER YOUR MERCY ,YOU HAVE PEOPLE THAT LOVE YOU,AND are trying g to fight again DEMONS AND SPIRITUAL BEIN.TRYIG TO KILL US.....JESUS, PLEASE JESUS HELP AMERICA....REMEMBER YOUR PROMESES TO YOUR CHILDERS....IN JESUS NAME I PRAY.....AMEN....

  • Koyote C.
    7 hours

    NEVER!

  • Saharsh S.
    7 hours

    Nobel prize for Lying Nobel Prize for being pathalogical liar

  • Daniel M.
    7 hours

    VIVA la TRUMP

  • Tien R.
    8 hours

    Biggest loser of them all.

  • Matt H.
    9 hours

    He just wants what Obama has and he hasn’t. He is a jealous child!

