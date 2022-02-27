Donald Trump on the Russian invasion of Ukraine
22 comments
Shirley M.13 minutes
I pray that anyone who listens to this nonsense, will now know he needs to go..jail,another country ( Russia)
Elena K.14 minutes
We, Russians, respect and support our President Putin!!! We are proud of our President!!!
Boyd H.17 minutes
He did say he likes to say the truth didn’t he? When is he going to start?
Mickie R.22 minutes
Oh stick a sock in it loser! Nobody wants to listen to your pathetic rhetoric and rantings anymore.
Terrance O.23 minutes
IDIOTS UNITE! (and LEAVE.)
Michael D.38 minutes
As a British Citizen.... my only hope is for the people of Ukraine... I will tonight hope and pray tonight for you.... anybody comes to these shores I will die ..same as you .. God bless you all x
Baldhead-nutt H.39 minutes
Wtf...seriously
Stephen J.an hour
Armchair general. Monday morning quarterback. Ex-president Haw Haw.
Marie A.an hour
Didn’t happen in 4 years under President Trump. Happens in 14 MONTHS under Dementia Joe.
Juan R.an hour
FT
Angela S.2 hours
PIECE OF SCHITT TALKING SCHITT
Michael T.2 hours
All's I see is fat bloated head of flatulence! And everything coming outta his mouth sound's like a fart!!!
Cameron R.2 hours
Matthew 7:15-20 [15]“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. [16]You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? [17]Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. [18]A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. [19]Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. [20]Therefore by their fruits you will know them.
Denis L.2 hours
🤮
Daniel O.2 hours
Trump wants to sanction Cheeburgers to Russia 🤠🤠
Cameron R.2 hours
Brainwashed masses
Andrew H.2 hours
“Should’ve never been allowed to occur” this been going on before any of you have decided to run for presidency. Trump wouldn’t have prevented anything like Biden didn’t cause it;we are not the center of world events only part of it.
Sanh P.2 hours
Loco de mierda
Mary H.2 hours
Politicians got.rich.off.ukrain hmmmm
Mary H.2 hours
GOD.BLESS.TRUMP fjb