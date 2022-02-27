back

Donald Trump on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Donald Trump had this to say about the Russian invasion of Ukraine …

02/27/2022 6:15 PMupdated: 02/27/2022 6:17 PM
    Donald Trump on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

22 comments

  • Shirley M.
    13 minutes

    I pray that anyone who listens to this nonsense, will now know he needs to go..jail,another country ( Russia)

  • Elena K.
    14 minutes

    We, Russians, respect and support our President Putin!!! We are proud of our President!!!

  • Boyd H.
    17 minutes

    He did say he likes to say the truth didn’t he? When is he going to start?

  • Mickie R.
    22 minutes

    Oh stick a sock in it loser! Nobody wants to listen to your pathetic rhetoric and rantings anymore.

  • Terrance O.
    23 minutes

    IDIOTS UNITE! (and LEAVE.)

  • Michael D.
    38 minutes

    As a British Citizen.... my only hope is for the people of Ukraine... I will tonight hope and pray tonight for you.... anybody comes to these shores I will die ..same as you .. God bless you all x

  • Baldhead-nutt H.
    39 minutes

    Wtf...seriously

  • Stephen J.
    an hour

    Armchair general. Monday morning quarterback. Ex-president Haw Haw.

  • Marie A.
    an hour

    Didn’t happen in 4 years under President Trump. Happens in 14 MONTHS under Dementia Joe.

  • Juan R.
    an hour

    FT

  • Angela S.
    2 hours

    PIECE OF SCHITT TALKING SCHITT

  • Michael T.
    2 hours

    All's I see is fat bloated head of flatulence! And everything coming outta his mouth sound's like a fart!!!

  • Cameron R.
    2 hours

    Matthew 7:15-20 [15]“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. [16]You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? [17]Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. [18]A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. [19]Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. [20]Therefore by their fruits you will know them.

  • Denis L.
    2 hours

    🤮

  • Daniel O.
    2 hours

    Trump wants to sanction Cheeburgers to Russia 🤠🤠

  • Cameron R.
    2 hours

    Brainwashed masses

  • Andrew H.
    2 hours

    “Should’ve never been allowed to occur” this been going on before any of you have decided to run for presidency. Trump wouldn’t have prevented anything like Biden didn’t cause it;we are not the center of world events only part of it.

  • Sanh P.
    2 hours

    Loco de mierda

  • Mary H.
    2 hours

    Politicians got.rich.off.ukrain hmmmm

  • Mary H.
    2 hours

    GOD.BLESS.TRUMP fjb

