Donald Trump puts the blame on others for the coronavirus pandemic
The World Health Organization, Obama, China, the Democrats... this is what Donald Trump is blaming the Covid-19 crisis on.
04/09/2020 4:27 PM
14 comments
Linda P.15 minutes
Liar
Carmelle B.18 minutes
Everyone called it wrong except him...Smfh
Gale H.21 minutes
No trump YOU CALLED IT WRONG
David C.21 minutes
HE LIES SO MUCH HOW CAN HE SLEEP AT NIGHT
Jeremiah K.30 minutes
Why would you title it like this? Why does Facebook slide this Trump hate sneaky source into my feed? In the confusion it turns out he was right to stop the travel. He was called xenophobic for it. Trump derangement syndrome is real. A cynical headline and a group of people can watch the clips and see nothing but cynical Trump hate. I don’t think he’s perfect, I wish I could help him with his sentence structure for sure. But I’m very grateful that he stopped some of those planes and boats against all the fake accusations of xenophobia. Who in their right mind could defend Chinese government and the w.h.o. bad information in the beginning. You forgive those organizations, but expect Trump to have called it even earlier. I’m glad he called it when he did because it could’ve been much worse here. I appreciate his aspirational style. His reluctance to lock us down for our health balanced with his rational concern about Tierney. He hast to speak diplomatically and optimistically, but he knows the Chinese government has a world agenda. This is chess not checkers. The Chinese government owns a lot of the media and Hollywood! You’re being taught to hate yourself.
Betty B.30 minutes
Oh you poor sick little boy!!
JoAnn H.32 minutes
After listening to this speech, do you really wonder why some stations dont air his speeches. It always someone else's fault
Maham K.34 minutes
Trump WILL forever be KNOW as the President SO full Of Sh*t that the COUNTRY ran out of TOILET Paper 🧻
Bobby H.39 minutes
He lies so much that he's unbelievable.
Bob A.44 minutes
Hold the Chinese government accountable for releasing a biological weapon on the world
Mark A.an hour
Lying POS
Bella B.an hour
Blame someone else is the name of the fame for him.
Leck N.an hour
You mean you called that wrong Donald Why are you blaming others for your stupidity Donald Trump? He thought the Corona virus was fake news created by the Democrats.
Marie D.an hour
Ugh he always has blamed everyone else....... he has never taken responsibility for what he does, or neglects. Is who and how he is, there will never be a change longer than 2 sec. it is what it is.........We civilians have each other.