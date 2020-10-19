back

Donald Trump's relationship with social distancing

Here's Donald Trump's take on social distancing since his release from the hospital after testing positive for COVID...

10/19/2020 12:40 PM

52 comments

  • Bernd S.
    10 hours

    "I hope that Trump will not be confirmed in office. His style, his rudeness, his exclusive thinking in the form of punishments, his ignorance and his one-sided daredevil burden humanity as a whole, peace, social justice, ecological sustainability, democracy and anti-racism. Besides, the people of the United States do not deserve to be represented by such a man. And I hope for more balanced and factual relations between the United States and China and Russia. There should be no US pressure on the federal government to upgrade more and more. However, a new president may continue to withdraw American soldiers and, above all, American nuclear weapons from Germany. "

  • Bernd S.
    10 hours

    10 000 or max 12 000 ytd. Not more. If he really had done his job. Golfing was more important. Yote this worst clown out. November. He had his chance but failed. Like his own business

  • Bernd S.
    10 hours

    Trump's supporters get less and less. By dying. 220 000 so far. Not sure how to judge this fact

  • Bernd S.
    10 hours

    This always lying and disgusting clown has done NOTHING but watch tv, Twitter and travel to his golf resorts, spending millions to play golf at the TAXPAYERS EXPENSE🤥 ...and that’s the truth so help me GOD🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Vic P.
    20 hours

    Biden Crime Family!💰👨‍👧💻

  • Nusrat L.
    a day

    isko dekho

  • Danielle D.
    a day

    I really believe it was an hoax. Until I see someone who got infected same time as him get really sick. I won’t believe it. I think he wanted to prove that it was nothing and his staff went along with it. It is a shame that I dwell in crazy stuff like his minions. But I cannot believe nothing that that guy says 😭

  • Marilyn H.
    2 days

    🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Carol D.
    2 days

    Who woukd kiss bird mouth??

  • Jaswant S.
    2 days

    Red tie man mr Doonnnnalad Trrrrummmp is calling you to see Taj. He will take you to Hatras ie Hat Rss. Haa haa chaiwala Howedy.

  • Wally K.
    2 days

    The one man clown show is going to end soon no such thing as a Republican Party it’s Barnum and Bailey show idiot going to fly the coop or do time

  • Virgilio C.
    2 days

    The STUPIDEST man to ever hold any office. Nothing is as stupid as a Trump zombie.

  • Wally K.
    2 days

    He’s done

  • Gangadhar S.
    2 days

    Don't venture with deadly disease covid19, you can witness many more elections, if you are safe and healthy, ponder.

  • Hassan A.
    2 days

    Sarfc bvdij

  • Wolfgang U.
    2 days

    Look at his teeth. They gave him disinfectant.

  • Nagem E.
    2 days

    Je ne pense pas qu'il etait texte positiv mais il s'agit d'un Buffet electoral.

  • Jean L.
    2 days

    Did he actually have Covid19 I wonder

  • Aileen S.
    2 days

    What did we expect?

  • Rue A.
    2 days

    Stupid is as stupid Trump does. Biden2020 👊🏼🇺🇸✌🏼

