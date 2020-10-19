back

Donald Trump's super fan passes away

He worshipped Donald Trump and wasn't able to bear the news of the president's Covid diagnosis. Several days of anguish lead to his eventual death.

10/19/2020 9:58 PM

344 comments

  • Christopher B.
    an hour

    what in the hell?

  • Mimi D.
    3 hours

    Krank🤦‍♂️

  • Hung P.
    4 hours

    He can reunite with Trump in hell.

  • Raha H.
    4 hours

    شوفي هذا الهندي يعبد ترامب 😅 ويبجي عليه من دره بيه كرونا

  • Sadman S.
    4 hours

    Easiest way to get citizenship in USA 🙃

  • Shreyas J.
    4 hours

    look at this!

  • Mustafa N.
    6 hours

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Waqas A.
    7 hours

    Aahh, what poverty make a person be like?😒

  • Taija T.
    7 hours

    It’s one thing to support the president but this is on a whole Nother level I can’t even believe this 😂😂😂

  • Walter B.
    8 hours

    I got dreams about Trump, ahhh more nightmares.

  • Mohammed S.
    9 hours

    Good try for American green card 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Muzni N.
    10 hours

    Stupid mad man 😬

  • Arman B.
    11 hours

    Danda

  • Sharon W.
    11 hours

    Average Trump supporter.

  • Hammad R.
    13 hours

    Idiot

  • Andrew J.
    13 hours

    What a dumb 💩

  • Shreyas J.
    13 hours

    look at this!

  • Umesh ウ.
    13 hours

    He need doctor not fame in media.

  • Ahoshe Y.
    13 hours

    Should we laughed or sad at this..??😊

  • Abbas L.
    14 hours

    He was donkey۔he died this is very peaceful news۔big donkey

