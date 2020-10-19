back
Donald Trump's super fan passes away
He worshipped Donald Trump and wasn't able to bear the news of the president's Covid diagnosis. Several days of anguish lead to his eventual death.
10/19/2020 9:58 PM
344 comments
Christopher B.an hour
what in the hell?
Mimi D.3 hours
Krank🤦♂️
Hung P.4 hours
He can reunite with Trump in hell.
Raha H.4 hours
شوفي هذا الهندي يعبد ترامب 😅 ويبجي عليه من دره بيه كرونا
Sadman S.4 hours
Easiest way to get citizenship in USA 🙃
Shreyas J.4 hours
look at this!
Mustafa N.6 hours
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Waqas A.7 hours
Aahh, what poverty make a person be like?😒
Taija T.7 hours
It’s one thing to support the president but this is on a whole Nother level I can’t even believe this 😂😂😂
Walter B.8 hours
I got dreams about Trump, ahhh more nightmares.
Mohammed S.9 hours
Good try for American green card 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Muzni N.10 hours
Stupid mad man 😬
Arman B.11 hours
Danda
Sharon W.11 hours
Average Trump supporter.
Hammad R.13 hours
Idiot
Andrew J.13 hours
What a dumb 💩
Shreyas J.13 hours
look at this!
Umesh ウ.13 hours
He need doctor not fame in media.
Ahoshe Y.13 hours
Should we laughed or sad at this..??😊
Abbas L.14 hours
He was donkey۔he died this is very peaceful news۔big donkey