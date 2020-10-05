back
Donald Trump's surprise hospital drive-by
Is Donald Trump taking unnecessary risks? The president left his hospital bed for a surprise drive-by to greet his supporters, hours after doctors shared alarming news about his condition...
10/05/2020 12:00 PMupdated: 10/05/2020 12:02 PM
160 comments
Jeanette G.an hour
Hopefully he’s dying right now.
Jess G.11 hours
Puto
Chris M.19 hours
Lies
Alan S.a day
A new Trump's democratic rules has come after the election, the integration and unity of the judicial system may make the Statue of Liberty more glorious again. it probably the best method to govern the country by overriding the justice and law despite some peoples may become the victims. This is also the patriotism of China communist party well applied in United State.
Ruby W.a day
I'm like so many people all these peoples have lost love one and he and wife and some or peoples is going around lie why others can't get there love one back he should be a shame or himself for all the ones that did has the disease and die
Roy C.a day
Stunt double
Jeremy P.a day
he didnt do a drive-by, he was leaving hospital in which fans were out the front 🙄 stop spreading misinformation
Consuelo H.a day
He is a clown, a lying manipulative ignorant man
Monday Leea day
I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, and my Liver was bad. I saw a post about Dr. Apala Herbs that cures HIV,CANCER,HSV, FATTY LIVER, and lots more…. I contacted him and told him about my health, he asked me not to worry anymore that he’s going to prepare the medicine and send it to me in my country. 3 days after sending I received the package and I took the medicine as prescribed by him and I was cured from HIV Virus. I took the medicine for 14 days,and the medicine has no Negative Influence, it only helped me get cured, you can as well WhatsApp him +2349051798469 or contact him via email: [email protected] he also special on cureing 1. HIV/AIDS 2. HERPES 3. CANCER 4. ALS 5. HEPATITIS B 6. DIABETES 7. HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS DISEASE(HPV) 8. ALZHEIMER 9. LUPUS (Lupus Vulgaris or Lupus Erythematosus)I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, and my Liver was bad. I saw a post about Dr. Apala Herbs that cures HIV,CANCER,HSV, FATTY LIVER, and lots more…. I contacted him and told him about my health, he asked me not to worry anymore that he’s going to prepare the medicine and send it to me in my country. 3 days after sending I received the package and I took the medicine as prescribed by him and I was cured from HIV Virus. I took the medicine for 14 days,and the medicine has no Negative Influence, it only helped me get cured, you can as well WhatsApp him +2349051798469 or contact him via email: [email protected] he also special on cureing 1. HIV/AIDS 2. HERPES 3. CANCER 4. ALS 5. HEPATITIS B 6. DIABETES 7. HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS DISEASE(HPV) 8. ALZHEIMER 9. LUPUS (Lupus Vulgaris or Lupus Erythematosus) https://www.facebook.com/drapalaherbalhome/
Barbara S.a day
Reckless. Showmanship.
John G.a day
He,s a risk to the whole of humanity.
Simon F.2 days
bollywood
Norbs V.2 days
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Sharyn R.2 days
Idiot!
Alice B.2 days
Its all a hoax to get votes
Gina L.2 days
Haleuia its miracle! Donny got over CVD19 in 4 days he learned alot he said now hes going to teach his sheep, because he is all knowing pfft...
Caroline B.2 days
This whole thing is a crock ...don’t believe in any of it !!
Elizabeth P.2 days
What did I tell you. It was all a fake. He had no Virus. All a game, a show. No surprise here
Kimlee W.2 days
please stop the daily diatribe of everything this narcissist does. don't elevate his distractions. tell us more about how him and others are using their positions to rob the public of it's resources to fill their individual pockets. an act like this doesn't warrant the attention it's getting. i want to know where the sexual assault cases against him are at in the legal $y$tem? what about the tax evasion? what about the questionable dealings of his children and what the policies they're changing and implementing to fill their pockets? or how about how most of asia and africa have avoided/recovered from covid?
Jamie S.2 days
Who cares about that orange freak. Hope covid kills him. Would be the best thing to happen to the USA