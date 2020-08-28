back
Donald Trump's "unconventional" character, explained at the RNC
At the RNC, praising Donald Trump's "unconventional" character was on the agenda ... right above making a case for re-election.
08/28/2020 10:30 PM
174 comments
David J.5 hours
Bunch of crocks 🤷♂️😂
Thomas A.5 hours
Fy faan!
Tony P.6 hours
Trump is a racist white old man.... and a liar too... LOL... this is comical and his supporters are losers...
Lydia K.7 hours
He is what he is...🤣🤣🤣🤣
Monday Lee12 hours
Angie Y.15 hours
Are for real....not robots?? Seriously are they people?
Dig M.17 hours
Hi
Lorraine M.17 hours
LOL...did she just say total honesty! What a joke
Florance L.18 hours
Brighter is Minnie Don
Peterina T.19 hours
It's a fkn shocker😂😂😂🤦
Muhammad R.19 hours
All of that people sounds fake to me...
Bernd S.20 hours
"I hope that Trump will not be confirmed in office. His style, his rudeness, his exclusive thinking in the form of punishments, his ignorance and his one-sided daredevil burden humanity as a whole, peace, social justice, ecological sustainability, democracy and anti-racism. Besides, the people of the United States do not deserve to be represented by such a man. And I hope for more balanced and factual relations between the United States and China and Russia. There should be no US pressure on the federal government to upgrade more and more. However, a new president may continue to withdraw American soldiers and, above all, American nuclear weapons from Germany. "
Bernd S.20 hours
Trump talks to God:=》 He talks to himself
Bernd S.20 hours
"In his relationship with Obama, Trump reveals the typical behavior of a man with severe inferiority complexes. Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize (which Trump seriously believes he deserves), Obama had more viewers when he took office (which Trump tried to falsify afterwards), Obama is a modern man, a good father, humorous, athletic , slim, well read. Trump represents the kind of man who is believed to have died out long ago: chauvinistic, vengeful, jealous, misogynistic, powerful, knocking slogans - an old goat with false hair and a tinted facial skin that heats up when racists cheer him on. Obama has what Trump always wanted and will never get: respect. From now on, the election campaign is not only: Trump versus Biden, but also Trump versus Biden / Obama. Who does that help in the end? The forecast is more difficult than you might think." Spiegel, Germany. America has become a no-go zone. This miserable guy, the dictator of America, is still supported by the Americans. It's something I just can't believe!
Bernd S.20 hours
The United States, especially its residents and most of the presidents, have been a beacon to me compared to many other countries. And yes, there are some things that I think should be changed, including general education or gun laws. I really can't understand what American voters have done to themselves. How can you choose a recognizable uneducated tyrant / dictator who is only focused on money and yourself? Is it possibly the commercial radio / television service? From a German magazine: Spiegel.de: "In his relationship with Obama, Trump reveals the typical behavior of a man with severe inferiority complexes. Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize (which Trump seriously believes he deserves), Obama had more viewers when he took office (which Trump tried to falsify afterwards), Obama is a modern man, a good father, humorous, athletic , slim, well read. Trump represents the kind of man who is believed to have died out long ago: chauvinistic, vengeful, jealous, misogynistic, powerful, knocking slogans - an old goat with false hair and a tinted facial skin that heats up when racists cheer him on. Obama has what Trump always wanted and will never get: respect. From now on, the election campaign is not only: Trump versus Biden, but also Trump versus Biden / Obama. Who does that help in the end? The forecast is more difficult than you might think."
Lin Y.21 hours
She's lucky that bunker baby is her daddy because otherwise he would have had sex with her. His words your president 🤮🤮🤮🤮💩💩💩🤡🤡🤡🤡
Säymon S.21 hours
You and your dad the dummest peopel in the world 🖕😡
Karin R.a day
no he speaks the truth only some people don’t want to hear it
Mike B.a day
Liar liar just like daddy taught her! The Trump name will not be looked at kindly by history. All the Trumps should leave for Russia to avoid jail time in the USA! Law and order will return with Biden and we'll see what the courts will have to say about the Trump family 😤🤮
Lorna H.a day
Paid to make excuses for the inexcusable