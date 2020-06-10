back
Donald Trump vs. facts on affordable care
America has "the best medicine," Donald Trump said following his hospital stay. But can the average American afford the best medicine — like the experimental coronavirus treatment he received?
10/06/2020 7:58 PM
- New
45 comments
Greg J.2 hours
Too bad we DONT have the best president
Roshan C.2 hours
Considering they've already forced hospitals to be upfront with prices, which is the first step towards lowering prices, he's done a hell of a lot more than previous admins to address the issue.
김태연2 hours
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1205127539867552&id=100011109518338 《트럼프는 가짜 대통령입니다》 그는 2016. 미대선에서 러시아와 선거조작을 해서 대통령에 당선되었고 사법부에 압력을 넣어서 러시아 스캔들을 수사하지 못하게 하고 탄핵을 차단했으며 세계를 무법천지로 만들고 있는 폭군입니다.
Barbara B.2 hours
Moron
GJ K.2 hours
All BS. He is just doing this as a ploy before the election.
Lesley B.2 hours
He is losing it he is high on steroids, if he is positive he is not out of the woods could still attack his lungs !!!!!!
Jack E.2 hours
Poor Trump nobody believe you anymore...your end is near
Rish S.3 hours
His best medicine was bleach at one point lol 😆
Richard M.3 hours
Your opinion means nothing so shut that mouth
Anita H.3 hours
Is that so mister president?Best medisin?Is that the reason why so many people just died in the U.S.A???Or do you mean best medisin for the people that are able to pay to get it???
Sandra B.3 hours
I believe the exact opposite of everything out of his mouth!
Rian J.4 hours
This news is fake . Pls stop blaming the President and stop gaining public attention, you media guys. PLEASE stop this FAKE BULLSHIT🙏🙏🙏🙏
Dieu C.4 hours
Trump is amazing with words
Rumindang E.6 hours
And then we got karma ..
Stella K.6 hours
Είναι γελοίος κι επικίνδυνος 👎👎😡
Tony E.7 hours
Trump 6666 Is real is fake
Rose D.7 hours
Shut up you loser
Bernard O.8 hours
750 usd taxpayer ..🤔
Sofia A.8 hours
Pray for the day I no longer have to hear his obnoxious voice. He is so disgusting in every way
Jean W.8 hours
Crook