Donald Trump vs. facts on affordable care

America has "the best medicine," Donald Trump said following his hospital stay. But can the average American afford the best medicine — like the experimental coronavirus treatment he received?

10/06/2020 7:58 PM
45 comments

  • Greg J.
    2 hours

    Too bad we DONT have the best president

  • Roshan C.
    2 hours

    Considering they've already forced hospitals to be upfront with prices, which is the first step towards lowering prices, he's done a hell of a lot more than previous admins to address the issue.

  • 김태연
    2 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1205127539867552&id=100011109518338 《트럼프는 가짜 대통령입니다》 그는 2016. 미대선에서 러시아와 선거조작을 해서 대통령에 당선되었고 사법부에 압력을 넣어서 러시아 스캔들을 수사하지 못하게 하고 탄핵을 차단했으며 세계를 무법천지로 만들고 있는 폭군입니다.

  • Barbara B.
    2 hours

    Moron

  • GJ K.
    2 hours

    All BS. He is just doing this as a ploy before the election.

  • Lesley B.
    2 hours

    He is losing it he is high on steroids, if he is positive he is not out of the woods could still attack his lungs !!!!!!

  • Jack E.
    2 hours

    Poor Trump nobody believe you anymore...your end is near

  • Rish S.
    3 hours

    His best medicine was bleach at one point lol 😆

  • Richard M.
    3 hours

    Your opinion means nothing so shut that mouth

  • Anita H.
    3 hours

    Is that so mister president?Best medisin?Is that the reason why so many people just died in the U.S.A???Or do you mean best medisin for the people that are able to pay to get it???

  • Sandra B.
    3 hours

    I believe the exact opposite of everything out of his mouth!

  • Rian J.
    4 hours

    This news is fake . Pls stop blaming the President and stop gaining public attention, you media guys. PLEASE stop this FAKE BULLSHIT🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Dieu C.
    4 hours

    Trump is amazing with words

  • Rumindang E.
    6 hours

    And then we got karma ..

  • Stella K.
    6 hours

    Είναι γελοίος κι επικίνδυνος 👎👎😡

  • Tony E.
    7 hours

    Trump 6666 Is real is fake

  • Rose D.
    7 hours

    Shut up you loser

  • Bernard O.
    8 hours

    750 usd taxpayer ..🤔

  • Sofia A.
    8 hours

    Pray for the day I no longer have to hear his obnoxious voice. He is so disgusting in every way

  • Jean W.
    8 hours

    Crook

