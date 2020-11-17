Donald Trump vs. New York
24 comments
Helen A.14 minutes
New York is thrilled he's gone.
Helen A.14 minutes
HAHAHAH...."It's got terrible ratings." HAHAHAHAHAH
Maria R.17 minutes
This is history being made in real time historians are already writing about Trump and Trump’s administration the way he handled his administration will be in history books it will go down that Trump was the worst president in United States history if you don’t believe me you can look up Michael Beschloss and John Meacham see what they have to say about Trump these two men are historians
Glen P.17 minutes
New York is like a 'ghost town'' because he left? JESUS CHRIST!!! If you go through all the 'files' on all the past presidents of the United States from the very first to the immediate president, it will be exceedingly difficult to locate a more immature, narcissistic idiotic president in the United States of America.
Diva M.20 minutes
Bye bye Donnie Boy
Dane H.an hour
🤔🤔 dont be an ,,,,,hole leave your sit tothe next one
Maria R.an hour
I believe Trump should be charged with crimes against humanity it’s always been said that our government is here to protect us he did nothing of the kind to ignore such a serious virus a deadly virus and he knew he admitted in an interview with Bob Woodward that the virus was airborne and he knew it was very dangerous and still chose to ignore it is beyond careless knowing that people us out here would die is Beyond comprehension not to mention the treating of families at the border separating the children with his zero tolerance policy now the consequences to that horrible decision there’s over 600 children that cannot be reunited with their parents because this government cannot find them now the USA is responsible for over 600 orphans and not to mention the trauma that it caused that would last a lifetime for these children it’s beyond heartbreaking
Ethel R.an hour
Look what's happened to our country since you!!! You are a walking one man demolition crew! Career criminal, born and bred. 🐖!
Maria R.an hour
The reason it’s a ghost town is because of tRump did not handling Covid 19 in the right way he ignored it for a very long time he downplayed it and didn’t take it serious Trump is incompetent at his job period
Donna O.an hour
He's such an IDIOT. Its been a crime state for years. Infact he was willing to leave an put a cash amount on 5 innocent lives over a rape of a white woman . All 5 of course was aquitted after years of abuse in prison.Its the corrupt government and Gulliani right in the middle of the corruption in those years
Tony H.an hour
Don't amplify their mess. Trump is a sore loser, as are the Republicans destroying the Democratic process with conspiracy theories. Now Trump's supporters can put away their Confederate flag and wear a mask.
David B.an hour
Duh... covid-19. Bet most of the city is happy he left.
Mandy A.an hour
As an Australian looking in from the outside I say stick to guns Governor. You seem like a really decent man.
Ruth P.an hour
He is right....I live in new york, and crime rare is at sky high....no business. Time square is a ghost town....it's lifeless...horrible!
Prabal B.an hour
I will miss his dark humours.
Maria M.an hour
Omg nightmare 🤬
Cynthia B.2 hours
Pathetic!
Rachael N.2 hours
🤣🤣 its your home town you too go to hell
Fatuwa D.2 hours
Took yourself and join them to go to hell sir 😂😂😂😂
Travis C.2 hours
The man is an embarrassment to all Americans!