Donald Trump vs. Science

"I have a natural instinct for science." - Donald Trump.

06/18/2020 8:00 PM
26 comments

  • Barney B.
    3 minutes

    He waves his hands whenever he lies 😂

  • Mick S.
    5 minutes

    Out and out narssacist..

  • Jess G.
    5 minutes

    What's evidence you mean like facts and stuff

  • Jess G.
    7 minutes

    maybe I have a natural ability to lie about anything and everything maybe have a natural ability to act like I've done and seen and been a part of everything that's ever existed that's called narcissism plain and simple

  • Tony M.
    10 minutes

    He is finding a vachine called Tramp saver

  • Oliver R.
    11 minutes

    Natural Ability of Mould

  • Karin M.
    13 minutes

    Wow! Yes!

  • Dave C.
    16 minutes

    He’s just one of many truly ignorant people. It’s the millions of others that are your real problem. It’s pretty apparent don’t cha think?

  • Sue C.
    17 minutes

    Thank you for all your Trump idiotic blurbs. I try and explain to people about them so your actual showing of them has opened a lot of eyes...but not enough! I am shocked at how many followers he still has. Can there be that many stupid people left in the country?? 🤷‍♀️

  • Mel O.
    26 minutes

    Of course, he makes perfect sense to his followers. Why?, because they are just as educated as he is. They think he really knows. The world is laughing at us. Even Honduran president. (His science adviser)

  • Prattaya S.
    35 minutes

    Science ki bainchodu ft. Donald Trump

  • Malak E.
    38 minutes

    His confidence is almost contagious 🤣

  • Tere K.
    40 minutes

    This Orange Chetto is absolutely insane and he's getting worse each day!! For a shame to have this crazy Bananas 🍌 Men for President!!

  • Ariana A.
    44 minutes

    I can't wait for the day his mouth is shut for good..

  • Gill S.
    an hour

    Where is that bloody assassin?

  • Gill S.
    an hour

    Shite! I take 2 a day. They are antiinflamatory. I take Methotrexate!

  • Paolo K.
    an hour

    He actually got a Qtip put it in his pocket for later when he’d make that mind blowing comparison.

  • Lorrie A.
    an hour

    Dumb just one word

  • Jabal A.
    an hour

    I don't know how you American's gonna do it but I dont want to see this man again in that White House come January 2021

  • Robert L.
    an hour

    I have never heard so many lies. This man knows nothing about anything. He is the King of lies.