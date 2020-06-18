Donald Trump vs. Science
TBT: Sen. Moseley Braun on the Confederate flag
Ex-cop supports defunding the police
Trump vs. every other U.S. president
Floyd protests inspire global demonstrations against police brutality
People Donald Trump doesn’t know
He waves his hands whenever he lies 😂
Out and out narssacist..
What's evidence you mean like facts and stuff
maybe I have a natural ability to lie about anything and everything maybe have a natural ability to act like I've done and seen and been a part of everything that's ever existed that's called narcissism plain and simple
He is finding a vachine called
Tramp saver
Natural Ability of Mould
Wow! Yes!
He’s just one of many truly ignorant people. It’s the millions of others that are your real problem. It’s pretty apparent don’t cha think?
Thank you for all your Trump idiotic blurbs. I try and explain to people about them so your actual showing of them has opened a lot of eyes...but not enough! I am shocked at how many followers he still has. Can there be that many stupid people left in the country?? 🤷♀️
Of course, he makes perfect sense to his followers. Why?, because they are just as educated as he is. They think he really knows. The world is laughing at us. Even Honduran president. (His science adviser)
Science ki bainchodu ft. Donald Trump
His confidence is almost contagious 🤣
This Orange Chetto is absolutely insane and he's getting worse each day!! For a shame to have this crazy Bananas 🍌 Men for President!!
I can't wait for the day his mouth is shut for good..
Where is that bloody assassin?
Shite! I take 2 a day. They are antiinflamatory. I take Methotrexate!
He actually got a Qtip put it in his pocket for later when he’d make that mind blowing comparison.
Dumb just one word
I don't know how you American's gonna do it but I dont want to see this man again in that White House come January 2021
I have never heard so many lies. This man knows nothing about anything. He is the King of lies.
26 comments
Barney B.3 minutes
He waves his hands whenever he lies 😂
Mick S.5 minutes
Out and out narssacist..
Jess G.5 minutes
What's evidence you mean like facts and stuff
Jess G.7 minutes
maybe I have a natural ability to lie about anything and everything maybe have a natural ability to act like I've done and seen and been a part of everything that's ever existed that's called narcissism plain and simple
Tony M.10 minutes
He is finding a vachine called Tramp saver
Oliver R.11 minutes
Natural Ability of Mould
Karin M.13 minutes
Wow! Yes!
Dave C.16 minutes
He’s just one of many truly ignorant people. It’s the millions of others that are your real problem. It’s pretty apparent don’t cha think?
Sue C.17 minutes
Thank you for all your Trump idiotic blurbs. I try and explain to people about them so your actual showing of them has opened a lot of eyes...but not enough! I am shocked at how many followers he still has. Can there be that many stupid people left in the country?? 🤷♀️
Mel O.26 minutes
Of course, he makes perfect sense to his followers. Why?, because they are just as educated as he is. They think he really knows. The world is laughing at us. Even Honduran president. (His science adviser)
Prattaya S.35 minutes
Science ki bainchodu ft. Donald Trump
Malak E.38 minutes
His confidence is almost contagious 🤣
Tere K.40 minutes
This Orange Chetto is absolutely insane and he's getting worse each day!! For a shame to have this crazy Bananas 🍌 Men for President!!
Ariana A.44 minutes
I can't wait for the day his mouth is shut for good..
Gill S.an hour
Where is that bloody assassin?
Gill S.an hour
Shite! I take 2 a day. They are antiinflamatory. I take Methotrexate!
Paolo K.an hour
He actually got a Qtip put it in his pocket for later when he’d make that mind blowing comparison.
Lorrie A.an hour
Dumb just one word
Jabal A.an hour
I don't know how you American's gonna do it but I dont want to see this man again in that White House come January 2021
Robert L.an hour
I have never heard so many lies. This man knows nothing about anything. He is the King of lies.