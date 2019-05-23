Dr. Ben Carson’s Most Cringeworthy Moments

Ben Carson, who is more known for his surgical prowess, made a real huge of a gaffe today on Capitol Hill. The Trump administration's Housing and Urban Development Secretary was testifying at a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing in Washington on Tuesday, and confused 'REO,' meaning HUD real estate owned, with 'OREO,' the delectable sandwich cookie that has two chocolate biscuits and creamy vanilla filling.

Carson was going back and forth arrogantly with freshman Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), and he asked if she was referring to an “Oreo.” Real estate owned or REO is a term used in the United States to describe a class of property owned by a lender—typically a bank, government agency, or government loan insurer—after an unsuccessful sale at a foreclosure auction.

“An Oreo?” Carson said in response to Porter’s inquiry, seemingly unsure if he heard her correctly. “No, not an Oreo,” the Democrat retorted. “An R-E-O,” spelling out the term for him. The exchanged continued, with Carson appearing to be ignorant of the phrase’s meaning. Carson eventually correctly guessed the first two letters stood for “real estate,” spurring Porter to ask, “What does the O stand for?”

“Organization?” Carson offered. Porter swiftly corrected him: “Owned. ‘Real estate owned.’ That’s what happens when a property goes into foreclosure. We call it an REO.” She then explained the concept to Carson, discussing how loans from the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) become REOs more frequently than those by Freddie Mac or Freddie Mae. Porter concluded that people with FHA loans are statistically more likely to lose their houses, which she then grilled Carson on.

