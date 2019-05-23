Dr. Ben Carson’s Most Cringeworthy Moments
The "Oreo" incident is the latest in a long list of embarrassing gaffes from HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. 😬
Ben Carson, who is more known for his surgical prowess, made a real huge of a gaffe today on Capitol Hill. The Trump administration's Housing and Urban Development Secretary was testifying at a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing in Washington on Tuesday, and confused 'REO,' meaning HUD real estate owned, with 'OREO,' the delectable sandwich cookie that has two chocolate biscuits and creamy vanilla filling.
Carson was going back and forth arrogantly with freshman Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), and he asked if she was referring to an “Oreo.” Real estate owned or REO is a term used in the United States to describe a class of property owned by a lender—typically a bank, government agency, or government loan insurer—after an unsuccessful sale at a foreclosure auction.
“An Oreo?” Carson said in response to Porter’s inquiry, seemingly unsure if he heard her correctly. “No, not an Oreo,” the Democrat retorted. “An R-E-O,” spelling out the term for him. The exchanged continued, with Carson appearing to be ignorant of the phrase’s meaning. Carson eventually correctly guessed the first two letters stood for “real estate,” spurring Porter to ask, “What does the O stand for?”
“Organization?” Carson offered. Porter swiftly corrected him: “Owned. ‘Real estate owned.’ That’s what happens when a property goes into foreclosure. We call it an REO.” She then explained the concept to Carson, discussing how loans from the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) become REOs more frequently than those by Freddie Mac or Freddie Mae. Porter concluded that people with FHA loans are statistically more likely to lose their houses, which she then grilled Carson on.
44 comments
Marcus S.05/31/2019 23:50
Just another 45 hire who isn't qualified for the job he was hired for
Steve E.05/31/2019 19:31
Anyone here ever listened to Uncle Joe Biden? He is the king of gaffs. And touching kids.
Kevin A.05/31/2019 19:00
Love this man he has a great mind
Karen S.05/31/2019 08:08
Can't believe he didn't know the term for a foreclosed property????
Matthew G.05/31/2019 01:31
Do not send me any more snowflake propaganda
Matthew G.05/31/2019 01:31
You guys are all snowflakes listen to Pelosi slurring her words freaking drunk
Harry P.05/30/2019 23:26
Sounds and LOOKS like Ben is doing drugs
Timothy K.05/30/2019 02:22
The lady obviously was racist and wanted to make a black man look dumb so sad what our country has become can't just give a normal statement without trying to put someone down sad
Oscar T.05/30/2019 02:05
Oh,now your allowed to make fun of a black man, think about it
Aida R.05/30/2019 01:35
Every time he talks he seems like aloof...
Oscar V.05/28/2019 14:29
Tipo mas imbecil el cabron ese
Jeannie P.05/27/2019 14:57
Hahaha se parece a ti pensando en Oreos
Richard L.05/27/2019 10:28
FAKE NEWS
Richard A.05/27/2019 06:42
Haha, you crazy commenters should live in guam where half of the language is "acronyms". God bless Ben Carson he is a wonderful man.
Mayra T.05/26/2019 22:37
Se hace el bruto.
Raina S.05/26/2019 13:09
Omg 😂😂😂
Antonio J.05/26/2019 10:32
Go to jail. ..😂😂😂 And you come out Gay ??? Wtf 😂👊👊😵✊
Rosaria M.05/26/2019 01:26
He was a great surgeon, but as HUD secretary?
Deborah S.05/25/2019 22:57
Pass the dutchy on left hand side....?🤷🏼♀️
Malaet M.05/25/2019 14:54
Normally when people use acronyms..what they stands for is usually indicated, both when speaking or writing, and to expect that people should automatically know what the acronyms stand for is rediculous...I've got a few acronyms that those elected officials wouldn't know what they stand for also even if I write them to their face..