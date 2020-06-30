Dr. Fauci: Covid-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day
16 comments
Ron H.14 minutes
He dont know . Fear is power
Richard B.24 minutes
The US are fudging the death numbers and it obvious. Wake up people
Dee S.29 minutes
Honestly, I can't believe how dumb some people are! I guess they have to get the virus to know how bad the situation really is...
Margaret M.31 minutes
When Dr. Fauci speaks, I listen.
Helena R.33 minutes
People need to get serious about the guidelines ,if not , We going to to regret, Here in florida I am afraid bc when I go out to get groceries I see,people, some times families with out masks , kids running around the isles , very disturbing, I am afraid of leaving the house.
Thomas E.an hour
that's because more testing is being done
Arran S.an hour
Fauci isn’t trustworthy
Ivan N.an hour
I just like that man
Tony B.an hour
Stop Spraying it,And 5G
Carlos Z.an hour
I'm sorry, but is time for him to raise his voice. It's tired to see him talking that low...
Victoria P.an hour
The virus loves choas, non-compliance and non- believers come to the USA The death rate, infection rates say it all
Janna P.an hour
Thanks Dr Fauci
Ubi C.an hour
Ballsu**... We have the same Old- Guard Professors, that left research long ago, in the sixties, seventies. All using that old theory of the flattening curve (caused by forced quarantine) . Now that is evident that the curve has not flattened at all, ever in countries with the stricter quarantine and lockdown. That infective and death curves were quite sharp everywhere, quarantine or not, they start talking about another old sixties theory (based on Spanish flu, not coronaviruses), the second wave.. Here in italy too. Stop saying nonsense, you Prof, back doing research now
Richard E.an hour
Like Trump said he has to kill the cure. He just. Wants everybody else to die from the virus he wants all the well for his self and that darn Illuminati
Ubi C.an hour
A day?
Kelly L.an hour
Why are you still here