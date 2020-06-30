back

Dr. Fauci: Covid-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day

"It is going to be very disturbing. I will guarantee you that." Dr. Fauci warned the U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day.

06/30/2020 7:47 PMupdated: 06/30/2020 8:09 PM
16 comments

  • Ron H.
    14 minutes

    He dont know . Fear is power

  • Richard B.
    24 minutes

    The US are fudging the death numbers and it obvious. Wake up people

  • Dee S.
    29 minutes

    Honestly, I can't believe how dumb some people are! I guess they have to get the virus to know how bad the situation really is...

  • Margaret M.
    31 minutes

    When Dr. Fauci speaks, I listen.

  • Helena R.
    33 minutes

    People need to get serious about the guidelines ,if not , We going to to regret, Here in florida I am afraid bc when I go out to get groceries I see,people, some times families with out masks , kids running around the isles , very disturbing, I am afraid of leaving the house.

  • Thomas E.
    an hour

    that's because more testing is being done

  • Arran S.
    an hour

    Fauci isn’t trustworthy

  • Ivan N.
    an hour

    I just like that man

  • Tony B.
    an hour

    Stop Spraying it,And 5G

  • Carlos Z.
    an hour

    I'm sorry, but is time for him to raise his voice. It's tired to see him talking that low...

  • Victoria P.
    an hour

    The virus loves choas, non-compliance and non- believers come to the USA The death rate, infection rates say it all

  • Janna P.
    an hour

    Thanks Dr Fauci

  • Ubi C.
    an hour

    Ballsu**... We have the same Old- Guard Professors, that left research long ago, in the sixties, seventies. All using that old theory of the flattening curve (caused by forced quarantine) . Now that is evident that the curve has not flattened at all, ever in countries with the stricter quarantine and lockdown. That infective and death curves were quite sharp everywhere, quarantine or not, they start talking about another old sixties theory (based on Spanish flu, not coronaviruses), the second wave.. Here in italy too. Stop saying nonsense, you Prof, back doing research now

  • Richard E.
    an hour

    Like Trump said he has to kill the cure. He just. Wants everybody else to die from the virus he wants all the well for his self and that darn Illuminati

  • Ubi C.
    an hour

    A day?

  • Kelly L.
    an hour

    Why are you still here