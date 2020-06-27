back

Dr. Fauci vs. Donald Trump

Dr. Fauci's advice regarding the coronavirus seems to contradict what the president says a lot of the time...

06/27/2020 12:58 PM
14 comments

  • Andrea T.
    3 minutes

    One is a Medical expert and the other is not

  • Paolo M.
    6 minutes

    I don't know if Trump believes what he says but he's seems to be appealing to his base. Dude knows these silly lies are music to his supporters' ears.

  • Marianne P.
    20 minutes

    Trump gør ikke andet end dræbe jer alle med sine farlige anbefalinger 😢 Det er så hårdt at være vidne til, jeg sender min dybeste medfølelse til jer alle og håbet om, at jeres Guvenører ikke lytter til ham og i stedet til deres mavefornemmelser og jeres sundheds myndigheder🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️

  • Matt M.
    22 minutes

    Yea thats because One guy has dedicated his life to health science and is highly educated and the other rapes little kids and thinks he's gods gift to this country. The only positive thing I can say about Trump is he's really old and pretty close to the end of his life span. He claims to do good things for the American people but the truth is He does nothing unless it directly/indirectly benefits him or his family/friends.

  • Paul S.
    27 minutes

    You can’t believe anything from trump. When it was a couple dozen cases a day trump said “it will go away soon”. When it was a few thousand cases a day trump said “we pretty much have this beat”. Now at 40,000 cases a a day trump says “there is nothing to worry about”, even while demanding more protection for himself. The crisis keeps getting worse while trumps message stays the same. Only the gullible believe .

  • Ann B.
    41 minutes

    Fauci is a fake doctor 👩‍⚕️ don’t listen We have fake doctors also

  • Barbara B.
    43 minutes

    Trump is a f moron and con man

  • Sean C.
    44 minutes

    😢

  • Shoko S.
    an hour

    A problem is which one should take priority, economy or human health 🧐

  • Helene B.
    an hour

    So scary to hear trump .. it embarrassing ...

  • Marcie S.
    an hour

    Why is he allowed to speak, should have a shock collar Everytime he lies he gets a shock

  • Anthony Q.
    an hour

    educate yourself on this great idiot

  • Sis H.
    an hour

    How ignorant is that fool?

  • Michael C.
    an hour

    Maybe this is a good time to retire to Zaragoza, Spain.