Duckworth on power of Gen Xers and Millennials

In a Brut exclusive, Senator Tammy Duckworth tells us how Gen Xers and Millennials are changing the face of the military — and America as a whole.
5 comments
Stella W.12/10/2018 01:20
Its good to have that diversity, without it what the hell is the point in anything?
Elizabeth K.12/08/2018 22:41
Let's hope they change congress first. This nation needs a "rebuild" in so many areas.
Bobbi S.12/08/2018 18:05
Only 2 Genders (DNA) Born as A Male "or" Born as A Female.. Anything other Is A Choice , Your not Born LGBTQ
Joseph M.12/08/2018 17:57
Duck worthless needs to RESIGN
Brut12/07/2018 23:29
These women are strong as hell, graduating from the first gender-integrated Army basic training program.