Duckworth on power of Gen Xers and Millennials

In a Brut exclusive, Senator Tammy Duckworth tells us how Gen Xers and Millennials are changing the face of the military — and America as a whole.

12/07/2018 8:48 PM
  • 39.7k
  • 6

5 comments

  • Stella W.
    12/10/2018 01:20

    Its good to have that diversity, without it what the hell is the point in anything?

  • Elizabeth K.
    12/08/2018 22:41

    Let's hope they change congress first. This nation needs a "rebuild" in so many areas.

  • Bobbi S.
    12/08/2018 18:05

    Only 2 Genders (DNA) Born as A Male "or" Born as A Female.. Anything other Is A Choice , Your not Born LGBTQ

  • Joseph M.
    12/08/2018 17:57

    Duck worthless needs to RESIGN

  • Brut
    12/07/2018 23:29

    These women are strong as hell, graduating from the first gender-integrated Army basic training program.