Duel: Defund vs. Reform the police

Should we defund or reform the police? We asked the same questions to two opposing sides. Duel.

06/25/2020 4:29 PM
3 comments

  • Scott M.
    an hour

    First thing the nazis did was defund the local police. They soon rolled in soldiers when violence got bad, but it was soldiers loyal to their cause. Funny how brut calls trump a dictator in 1 sentence all the time but wants to share ideas of defunding the police in another.

  • Anthony B.
    an hour

    Funny how the guy who got shot in chaz is trying to sue the police for being to slow, wen they don't even want the police

  • Brut
    an hour

    Read more about the police and prison abolition campaign , which Leila coauthored: https://www.8toabolition.com/ For Joe Ested's book, "Police Brutality Matters," visit: https://policebrutalitymatters.com/about-the-author