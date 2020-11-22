back

El Capitan: Yosemite's iconic rock climb

Climbers across the world risk their lives to conquer this iconic rock — and some dare to free climb it. This is the story of El Capitan.

9 comments

  • Jimena Z.
    9 hours

    Rober V Lopez

  • Raghu K.
    10 hours

    Tagging our local hero translation Monkey King who follows monkey style for rock climbing.

  • Elgar F.
    14 hours

    I indeed saw this adventure sport through my binoculars live at El cap.

  • John S.
    15 hours

    I have never understood what drives some humans to want to climb a bloody mountain 😀😀

  • Rosa F.
    16 hours

    My husband and I hiked, not rock climbing, it in 1990, when you get to the top, it is a very beautiful sight.

  • Jaswant S.
    19 hours

    El cap of Alin surrender before courage.

  • Jorys P.
    19 hours

    voilà toi qui me croiais pas

  • Nassuf H.
    a day

    I don't understand those people who climb the mountain to find what exactly

  • Adel K.
    a day

    😍😍😍😍

