back
El Capitan: Yosemite's iconic rock climb
Climbers across the world risk their lives to conquer this iconic rock — and some dare to free climb it. This is the story of El Capitan.
11/22/2020 5:00 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
9 comments
Jimena Z.9 hours
Rober V Lopez
Raghu K.10 hours
Tagging our local hero translation Monkey King who follows monkey style for rock climbing.
Elgar F.14 hours
I indeed saw this adventure sport through my binoculars live at El cap.
John S.15 hours
I have never understood what drives some humans to want to climb a bloody mountain 😀😀
Rosa F.16 hours
My husband and I hiked, not rock climbing, it in 1990, when you get to the top, it is a very beautiful sight.
Jaswant S.19 hours
El cap of Alin surrender before courage.
Jorys P.19 hours
voilà toi qui me croiais pas
Nassuf H.a day
I don't understand those people who climb the mountain to find what exactly
Adel K.a day
😍😍😍😍