Emotional Plea Against Ohio’s Anti-Abortion Law
A new law in Ohio bans abortion as early as six weeks. This woman lawmaker fought it until the bitter end — sharing her great-grandmother’s heartbreaking story.
04/12/2019 6:01 PMupdated: 04/12/2019 6:11 PM
24 comments
Dalton K.04/28/2019 16:20
I don’t understand that if you make guns illegal, no one will break the law. But, if you make abortion illegal, every woman will break the law. Liberal Logic I guess.
Wanogho S.04/26/2019 20:35
Ok this is confusing, when a sperm cell and a female egg cell has being fused together experimentation is not allowed cause it's considered human life, but abortion is allowed........well am no expert on this subject, but I c abortion d way I c war might be necessary, can be justified but like war, it in itself is not a good thing......
Paul S.04/18/2019 21:23
Propaganda
Zill S.04/17/2019 01:15
Why spreading legs without protection if u don’t wanna get pregnant 🤰
Roberta H.04/14/2019 18:19
Girls who get abortion,s one after another should be on the shot or tubes tied .I my self could not have children not that when I got married we tried everything to get a baby instead I got cancer at twenty seven I was ❤️ broken and these women and young girls abort y not give them up for adoption I know a lot of married people who would love to have a baby that can't have there own 💔.thanks for fighting this horrible inhuman law .
Caryn G.04/13/2019 19:10
This is what started abortion not because black women needed them so before you protest to stop don't let it be your Daughter who can't come to you and let you no she's pregnant be the 1 getting an illegal abortion and passes away
Richard N.04/13/2019 12:29
As terrible as this example is (of the grand mother attempting an abortion and ending up dying) abortion laws have also allowed rapists and child molesters to continue molesting and raping. There are horrors on both sides of the issue here. https://www.childpredators.com/cases/
Maria M.04/12/2019 23:18
lI guess you think it is hearbreaking for those who have had a chance to live but not heartbreaking for the innocent baby in the womb. We want to make sure that woman can choose to kill the babies they procreated? What kind of a sick society are we to sentence children to death and call it heartbreaking when someone isn't allowed to do that?
Cindy C.04/12/2019 23:01
Men have no business telling women what to do with their bodies. Maybe men should be required to be castrated or fixed to prevent abortions.
Omar F.04/12/2019 22:51
shouldn't you allow doctor's to decide weather abortion at certain month would be necessary and in the best interest of both mother and the unborn ?
Julie B.04/12/2019 22:11
Neanderthal law makers.
Julie B.04/12/2019 21:15
Isn't it past time we turn this abortion debate upside down and put the focus here on men. A woman cannot become pregnant without sperm. It's time to legislate man's sperm, the very substance that leads to unwanted pregnancies. No active sperm, no unwanted pregnancies, no abortions.
Kim Y.04/12/2019 20:24
Ohio, another F---ed up state.
Pam T.04/12/2019 20:22
People can't wrap their head around the fact that God created Man & Women...we are programed to reproduce...women were given a UTERUS in order to grow & protect the baby till it's birth...women were created to be more caring & gentle...men are the providers...the tuff strong protectors of the family...that was Gods plan...you FEMINIST dunb-dums have upset the balance of Gods work and now we are seeing the results of that with all the chaos & turmoil going on in this Country and the world...
Brut04/12/2019 20:09
These women work at the only abortion clinic in Mississippi.
Fred R.04/12/2019 20:07
Ahh, yes, the 400,000 existing children already in foster care. If you support this bill, I'm sure you'll be lined up for adoption.
Carl N.04/12/2019 19:45
The only solution I see is that women should quit giving it up to men until they decide that their sex life was more important then trying to control a woman's body. Or pro life decides that they are pro life not just pro birth,because they don't seem to care about the life the child will have.
Lucas S.04/12/2019 19:24
Republican Neanderthals don’t care about this story. Your relative died? Shouldn’t have gotten pregnant. Sickening
Elisa D.04/12/2019 19:18
You can't kill the unborn. The heartbeat that you hear at 6-weeks will stop the moment the woman's heartbeat stops. When you can remove it and it still lives... then, and only then, do you have a baby friends. (that is around 20 weeks) People can't seem to wrap their heads around the fact that women control pro-creation. Not your hateful, unjust, and very male God.
Debbie U.04/12/2019 18:58
Why dont some mind their own business and clean out their own closets before you throw stones ! When some vote for a president just because they claim they don't believe in an abortion is disgusting! It's not your choice nor your right to judge ! I want a president who is working for the people! Not for himself and working to please dictators!