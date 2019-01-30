back
Empire Creator Responds to Attack on Jussie Smollett
An emotional Lee Daniels responds to the brutal attack against Empire star Jussie Smollett. The incident is now being investigated as a hate crime. 🤬
01/30/2019 12:02 AMupdated: 02/01/2019 9:46 PM
19 comments
Gabe N.02/04/2019 03:21
The American spirit still lives on I see
Jennifer C.02/01/2019 20:16
I don't know exactly what happened other than what he told me I guess he passed away but I hope that whatever these people did gets in trouble for that. It doesn't matter if you're black white orange pink whatever. And if he was gay that still doesn't make it right. I don't agree with the lifestyle but he's still a person and people that are gay or still people. We should love and accept them but I don't accept their lifestyle that's all. But I'm going off the first comment as well I don't know if he was gay or not I don't even know what he did
Kendall G.02/01/2019 16:31
America isn’t better than that
Herbert E.01/31/2019 03:04
I might add that at least one of his attackers may be gay. It's happened before.
Nana R.01/30/2019 09:04
These people have so much hate in their heart's it's unbelievable I just don't get it and probably never will... Grow up and get over the hatred Dammm... I hope someone turns them in soon...Sorry Jessie 💕🙏✌
Norma F.01/30/2019 05:17
So sorry !!
Kathryn M.01/30/2019 01:34
It's so unbelievable that this still happens these days. Hurts my heart the hate people have. I'm so very sorry.
Jade C.01/30/2019 01:21
Sending much LOVE 💜💜💜💜💜
Susan B.01/30/2019 01:12
Unbelievable
Martha A.01/30/2019 00:53
Sad
Cindy S.01/30/2019 00:47
Stay strong,you are loved ❤️
Kenny K.01/30/2019 00:45
This is ridiculous for these days I hope they find them and throw away the key because it was a hate crime and they need to be punished and Jessie all America is behind
Teresa G.01/30/2019 00:38
Sending prayers for Jussie. Please don’t let them hater take your power. Love you ♥️♥️♥️
Patty A.01/30/2019 00:28
Someone definitely needs to be held responsible for this. You love who you love ..... no one else’s business
TJ L.01/30/2019 00:18
Sad. Lee Daniels, you a good talented brother.. All those Same sex, love scenes are offensive.. That's a Private Lifestyle..and Community.. Not something the. PUBLIC WILL READILY ACCEPT.. THE HATE CRIME. IS WRONG.. THE LOVE SCENES OFFENSIVE.. A FAN OF EMPIRE&STARR..
Johnny J.01/30/2019 00:16
Prayers And Blessing To You And FAMILY 😇 Amen 💖
Dailey R.01/30/2019 00:04
🙏🏿🙏🏾🙏🏿🙏🏾
Balpreet K.01/30/2019 00:04
💕💕💕
Ann M.01/30/2019 00:03
Sending love and healing from London.