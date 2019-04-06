back
Empowering Women Day Laborers in Brooklyn
This Brooklyn corner has become a hot spot for immigrant women looking for work — and employers looking to exploit their cheap labor. The Workers Justice Project - Proyecto Justicia Laboral is hoping to flip the imbalance.
04/06/2019 10:21 AM
13 comments
Vale C.11/27/2019 16:07
hey is there a way i can communicate with this organization based on the women day laborers?
Ismael F.04/20/2019 14:33
Sad and little bs
Maria F.04/09/2019 00:27
This is so sad and true, I get a lot of these ladies as patients coming to the hospital with complaints of severe back ache, kidney problems, pregnancy, they all said they have to scrub floors on theirs knees, for long hours, and every day, I can never understand why they have to go on their knees to scrub floors, that was the way 500 years ago when there were no cleaning supplies, or electricity, why are people so backwards we have brooms, Lysol, vacuums for cleaning now and electricity. Have a little dignity and compassion for your other human beings
Consuelo H.04/07/2019 00:03
I have heard many stories about how domestic workers who are employed in Orthodox Jewish households and are required to get on their knees to clean the floor
Anne C.04/06/2019 21:19
Funny, when someone mentions immigrants Americans automatically think they are undocumented.
Peter A.04/06/2019 19:36
Being a kid golf caddy is the last vestige of slavery in US'
Nelida G.04/06/2019 18:42
Bien bien les felicito a todas esas mujeres luchadoras saludos para usted mi amiga Ligia Guallpa asi deve ser no dejarse 🖒👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Joshua C.04/06/2019 17:47
So they live way better than they had in their own Country and now wanting to work under the table for cash want to complain ??? How about learn ENGLISH (since you want to be here) than get a LEGAL JOB !!!!
Alex E.04/06/2019 16:49
Dumb post
Hassan Z.04/06/2019 16:19
Korey C.04/06/2019 15:46
ICE ICE BABY...
Shelly R.04/06/2019 15:21
Great! Educate the women & they'll educate their daughters = systemic change will blossom 😁👍
Xavier D.04/06/2019 14:50
There nothing wrong with that. good for them because at least someone is doing something positive instead of killing eachother.