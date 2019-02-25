Epic Politician Fails

From joke-fails to sudden standing ovations — these politicians were hoping for one reaction, and got another. 🙄
16 comments
Corey N.02/27/2019 22:10
please clap
Rohan S.02/27/2019 06:12
Intro seminar :p
Lorena S.02/27/2019 02:21
Good sense of humor is always good.
Jonathan T.02/26/2019 19:21
Awww look at the cry babies in here hahaha show me on the doll where trump hurt you hahahaha
Abeera A.02/26/2019 11:48
Sar
Rachel K.02/26/2019 11:16
Please clap😂😂😂 the last one was good though
Sheila J.02/26/2019 04:54
Even he laughs at himself.
Deborah J.02/25/2019 20:08
That’s best ever. He doesn’t deserve an applause 🙄🙄🙄
Naveed K.02/25/2019 18:53
Trump is idiot
Lynda L.02/25/2019 16:42
Oh God, I miss President Obama. Everything DJT says is a puffed up lie. We have gone from being well respected around the world to being a laughingstock. Shameful.
ريم ا.02/25/2019 14:22
هلأ ومرحبا بكم
Dennison M.02/25/2019 13:49
Obama really hit em with that thang
Gladas W.02/25/2019 12:32
Laughing stock of the world
Joe C.02/25/2019 12:29
The dumbest president ever
Joe C.02/25/2019 12:29
Coming from the guy who's jealous of Obama realizations...
Davon R.02/25/2019 12:22
Nothing but hyperbole. 😂😂😂